Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

The capital's coronavirus wastewater level has plateaued at a high level.

Half of Ottawa residents have had at least three COVID vaccine doses.

There have been seven more COVID-19 deaths reported in the region.

Hospitals

There are 79 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That's 10 fewer than Tuesday and part of a trend with the decline going back to late last week.

Fifteen of those patients are in an ICU; both numbers are stable.

These hospital numbers can lag as information from hospitals is processed and reported. Using this information, Ottawa actually had 136 patients in hospital with COVID twice during the week of Jan. 16, which set a new hospitalization record.

That does not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH's most recent breakdown of all COVID patients was updated Monday.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that widens its scope to show all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. (Ottawa Public Health)

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 33 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which has been slowly dropping.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record in January. Levels have since declined to return to where they were in the last week of 2021 and plateaued.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable for the most recent five days of data. The last day of data here is Jan. 31. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Wednesday, OPH reported 301 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 16 per cent. The average in those homes is about seven per cent.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 170. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

909,069: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 650 more than on Monday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

853,379: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 2,450 more than Monday. Eighty-six per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

516,119: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 3,750 more than Monday. That covers 61 per cent of adults and 50 per cent of all Ottawa residents. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18.

53,078: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 68 per cent of that age group. About 23,400, or 30 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 160 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with about 35 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been slowly dropping and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

HPE's hospitalizations are stable in its Wednesday update as it removed a COVID-19 death from its count upon further review.

The health unit for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported its 76th COVID-19 death.