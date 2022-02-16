Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalization total drops further.

The capital's coronavirus wastewater level has stabilized.

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the capital.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported outside of Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 20 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Just two patients are in an ICU.

Both numbers have generally declined this month.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have also been declining.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 99 of them as of Feb. 12. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, has stabilized. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them recently stabilizing, using data up to Feb. 14. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 10 per cent. The average in those homes is around three per cent.

On Wednesday, OPH reported 201 more COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. All of the victims were age 70 and older.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 110.

Vaccines

911,981: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 350 more than on Monday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

867,197: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 1,400 more than Monday. Eighty-seven per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

531,186: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 1,450 more than Monday. That covers 63 per cent of adults. Eligibility is extremely limited for children until Friday's expansion.

53,657: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 68 per cent of that age group — this number has recently remained stagnant. About 34,000, or 43 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 125 COVID-19 hospitalizations, mostly in Renfrew County and western Quebec. About 20 of them need intensive care.

Those numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting. That health unit reported three more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and a rise in hospitalizations.

Renfrew County reported two more COVID-19 deaths. It has now reported more deaths this month than any other in the pandemic, breaking its own monthly record set last month.

The Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls wastewater sites show levels stable or dropping, similar to sites around the Kingston area.