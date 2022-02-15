Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Just one Ottawa resident with active COVID-19 is in a local hospital ICU.

Ottawa's coronavirus wastewater level continues to drop.

One more Ottawa resident with COVID has died.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 23 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Just one patient is in an ICU.

Both numbers have generally declined this month.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have also been declining.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 99 of them as of Feb. 12. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, is slowly declining. It's roughly 2.5 times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them declining, using data up to Feb. 13. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 153 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 105.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said in a statement Monday that the level of Omicron continues to decline and is significantly less than it has been. She said people should take a cautious approach as rules allow for more close contact, particularly indoors.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 11 per cent. The average in those homes is around three per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one vaccine dose, 87 per cent have at least two and 63 per cent of adults have at least three. Third dose eligibility expands to all children age 12 to 17 on Friday.

OPH's next testing and vaccination updates should come on Wednesday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 140 COVID-19 hospitalizations, mostly in Renfrew County and western Quebec. About 20 of them need intensive care.

Those numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

The Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls wastewater sites are generally stable, sites in the EOHU are either rising or falling and sites around the Kingston area are stable or dropping.