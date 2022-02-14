Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A worker at a downtown Toronto restaurant opens the province's proof-of-vaccination app in October 2021. That system is no longer mandatory from the province as of March 1. (Sam Nar/CBC)

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations seem to be plateauing.

Its coronavirus wastewater level is slowly dropping.

Two people with COVID-19 have died west of the capital.

Hospitals

There are 29 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). This number is showing signs of plateauing around 30, where it's been for five days.

Four of those patients are in an ICU.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 99 of them as of Feb. 12. (Ottawa Public Health)

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, is slowly declining. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them declining, using data up to Feb. 10. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 11 per cent. The average in those homes is around three per cent.

On Monday, OPH reported 138 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 105. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

911,635: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 450 more than on Friday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

865,807: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 2,600 more than Friday. Eighty-seven per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

529,737: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 2,200 more than Friday. That covers 63 per cent of adults. Eligibility is extremely limited for children until Friday's expansion.

53,625: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 68 per cent of that age group. About 33,100, or 42 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 140 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the bulk of the patients in Renfrew County and western Quebec. About 25 of them need intensive care.

Those numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting. Its hospitalizations are stable.

They're also stable in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, which reported their 80th COVID-19 death Monday, and in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

Renfrew County reported its 14th COVID death of 2022 and 27th overall.

The Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls wastewater sites are generally stable, sites in the EOHU are either rising or falling and sites around the Kingston area are stable or dropping.