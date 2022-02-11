Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater levels continue to decline.

Three more Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died.

Renfrew County's COVID death toll has doubled since Jan. 1.

The health unit for Smiths Falls is now sharing its wastewater data.

Hospitals

There are 31 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Four of those patients are in an ICU. Both numbers are declining.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 111 of them as of Feb. 9. (Ottawa Public Health)

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, is declining.

Levels are about three times higher than before the Omicron wave, but they have fallen significantly since the peak on Jan. 9.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them declining for the most recent seven days of data up to Feb. 9. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 12 per cent. The average in those homes is about four per cent.

On Friday, OPH reported 186 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, all people older than age 70.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 115. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

911,187: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 400 more than on Wednesday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

863,175: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 1,600 more than Wednesday. Eighty-seven per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

527,546: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 2,000 more than Wednesday. That covers 62 per cent of adults. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18.

53,511: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 68 per cent of that age group. About 30,900, or 39 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 150 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with a recent increase driven by Renfrew County and western Quebec. About 30 of them need intensive care, which is stable.

Renfrew County reported its 26th COVID-19 death Friday, meaning it has had as many reported deaths in 2022 as it had in the rest of the pandemic.

Those numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting. Its hospitalizations are stable.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) District Health Unit's hospitalizations are slowly falling,

Wastewater sites around the Kingston area, as well as LGL, have shown varying trends. The latter is now sharing a measurement for Smiths Falls.