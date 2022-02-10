Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater levels continue to decline.

Six more Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died.

There's one more COVID death reported in Renfrew County.

There are differing wastewater trends across the Kingston area.

Hospitals

There are 35 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Five of those patients are in an ICU. Both numbers are declining.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them declining for the most recent five days of data up to Feb. 8. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 21 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, a total that has also declined.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, is declining again after plateauing for about a week.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 139 of them as of Feb. 7. (Ottawa Public Health)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Thursday, OPH reported 156 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. All of these victims were older than age 60.

Seventy-two Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died since COVID hospitalizations peaked in mid-January.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 125. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 12 per cent. The average in those homes is about four per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 87 per cent have at least two and 62 per cent of adults have at least three.

OPH's next testing and vaccination updates should come on Friday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 130 COVID-19 hospitalizations and about 30 of them need intensive care. Both numbers are stable.

Those numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

Renfrew County reported its 25th COVID-19 death Thursday, while almost half of the health unit's victims have died in the past six weeks.

That region has 40 residents with COVID-19 in hospital in its weekly update, which is higher than the 30 reported last week. This makes it a local outlier — only western Quebec has more hospitalizations with 44.

Wastewater sites around the Kingston area have shown varying trends.