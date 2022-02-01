Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable.

The capital's coronavirus wastewater level is dropping.

Ottawa and Renfrew County report COVID-19 deaths.

Hospitals

There are 89 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Thirteen of those patients are in an ICU; both numbers are stable.

These hospital numbers can lag as information from hospitals is processed and reported. Using this information, Ottawa actually had 137 patients in hospital with COVID on Jan. 16, which set a new hospitalization record.

They do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH's most recent breakdown of all COVID patients was updated Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that widens its scope to show all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. (Ottawa Public Health)

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 33 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which has been slowly dropping.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record earlier in January. Levels have since declined to return to where they were in the last week of 2021.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them dropping for the most recent week of data. The last day of data here is Jan. 27. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 216 more COVID-19 cases and one more death. The health unit reported the deaths of 68 Ottawans with COVID-19 in January, the most in any month since vaccines were approved.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 170. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 17 per cent. The average in those homes is about 12 per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents age five and up have had at least one vaccine dose, 86 per cent have had at least two, and 61 per cent of adults have at least three.

Vaccine and test positivity data will be updated again on Wednesday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 160 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with about 35 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been slowly dropping and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

Renfrew County reported its 21st local COVID-19 death, which includes eight in January alone.