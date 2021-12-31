Ottawa reports 1,508 COVID-19 cases on record-breaking New Year's Eve

People ice skate on the Rink of Dreams at City Hall in Ottawa, on Dec. 28, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. On New Year's Eve, the city's health officials reported 1,508 new cases of the virus. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 1,508 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new pandemic high.

Hospitalizations increased by eight, while ICUs remained stable.

Case numbers may be affected by testing demands and delays.

Today's Ottawa update

The nation's capital is ending 2021 with its highest COVID-19 case total to date, far surpassing the records set in recent days.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 1,508 more cases Friday. That's nearly double Thursday's 771 cases.

The number of cases is likely even higher as OPH can't keep up with testing demands, which delays or drags down its confirmed case count. The same is true elsewhere.

Ottawa has 7,166 known active cases. There are currently 21 people with COVID-19 in hospital, an increase of eight since Thursday. Three people with COVID-19 are being treated in the ICU.

Numbers to watch

263:The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, with 2,092 cases presumed to be Omicron. Wastewater researchers say it looks like Omicron has taken over.

(Ottawa Public Health)

28.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, down from the previous update.

1.17: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

483.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. This is the highest rate on record.

68: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There are 37 in school and child-care settings.

21: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, eight more since Thursday's update.

3: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

893,009: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population and 1,129 more than reported in OPH's previous update.

821,546: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, 1,970 more than the previous update and 83 per cent of the eligible population.

296,636: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

47,922: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing nearly 63 per cent of the population within that age group.

The Kingston area

468.9: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health as of its Thursday update. In mid-December, it had the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, but other areas are catching up.

1,867: The number of active cases in the region. KFL&A also tests wastewater.

14: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Seven of them are in intensive care.

19: The number of active institutional and school outbreaks in KFL&A. There are 81 active cases linked to them.

Across the region

In Renfrew County, health officials logged 85 new cases and another death Friday. Thirteen deaths have been recorded in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit reported 52 new cases of the virus.