Ottawa reports 771 more cases of COVID-19

A sign is seen advising a capacity limit for skaters on the ice due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant at the Rink of Dreams at City Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Case numbers may be affected by testing demands and delays.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 771 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The number of cases is likely higher as OPH can't keep up with testing demands, which delays or drags down its confirmed case count. The same is true elsewhere.

Ottawa has 6,076 known active cases. There are currently 13 people with COVID-19 in hospital, an increase since Wednesday. Three people with COVID-19 are being treated in the ICU, two more than Wednesday.

Numbers to watch

168: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, with 2,032 cases presumed to be Omicron. Wastewater researchers say it looks like Omicron has taken over.

(Ottawa Public Health)

35.87%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, beating the previous high from Tuesday of 26.3 per cent.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

414.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. This is the highest rate on record.

65: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There are 38 in school and child-care settings.

13: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

3: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

891,880: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19. vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population.

819,576: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses. That's 83 per cent of the eligible population.

256,893: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

47,358: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing nearly 63 per cent of the population within that age group.

The Kingston area

468.9: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health as of its most recent update. In mid-December, it had been the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, but other areas are catching up.

1,867: The number of active cases in the region. KFL&A also tests wastewater.

14: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Seven of them are in intensive care.

19: The number of active institutional and school outbreaks in KFL&A. There are 81 active cases linked to them.

Across the region

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported 110 new cases, while Renfrew County reported 20 new cases and one additional death.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 275 more cases and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health recorded 232 new cases.