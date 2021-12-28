Active cases remain high as Ottawa reports 424 new COVID-19 cases

People walk through Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ian Black/CBC)

Case numbers may be affected by testing demands and delays.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 424 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The number of cases is likely higher as OPH can't keep up with testing demands, which delays or drags down its confirmed case count. The same is true elsewhere.

Ottawa has 5,287 known active cases, one of the highest numbers on record since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 11 people in hospital, a slight increase since Monday. One person is being treated in the ICU.

Numbers to watch

162: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, with 1,565 cases presumed to be Omicron. Wastewater researchers say it looks like Omicron has taken over.

26.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, a new record.

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

377.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. This is a slight decrease from the highest rate on record of 377.5, reported on Tuesday.

67: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There are 42 in school and child-care settings.

11: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is up slightly from Monday.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

890,361: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19. vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population.

819,592: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses. That's 83 per cent of the eligible population.

234,526: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

46,696: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing nearly 63 per cent of the population within that age group.

The Kingston area

394.3: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health as of its most recent update. In mid-December, it had been the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, but other areas are catching up.

1,618: The number of active cases in the region. KFL&A also tests wastewater.

14: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Seven of them are in intensive care.

34: The number of active institutional and school outbreaks in KFL&A. There are 104 active cases linked to them.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 71 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported 38 new cases, while Renfrew County reported 28 new cases.