Ottawa reports 2,262 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

A person skates on an outdoor rink on Brown's Inlet in Ottawa, on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. On Monday, Ottawa Public Health reported 2,262 new cases, a cumulative total from between Dec. 24 to 26. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 2,262 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which is from the last three days.

Case numbers may be affected by testing demands and delays.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 2,262 more COVID-19 cases in its daily report Monday, which is a cumulative total of cases from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The record high comes even as OPH can't keep up with testing demands, which delays or drags down its confirmed case count. The same is true elsewhere.

Ottawa has 5,164 known active cases, one of the highest numbers on record since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 10 people in hospital and one in the ICU, a slight increase since Friday.

Numbers to watch

162: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, with 1,150 cases presumed to be Omicron. Wastewater researchers say it looks like Omicron has taken over.

(Ottawa Public Health)

19.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, a new record.

1.27: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

377.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. This is a new highest rate on record, beating the previous record of 248.6, last reported on Friday.

63: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. There are 40 in school and child-care settings.

10: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is up slightly from Friday.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one since Friday.

890,361: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19. vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population.

819,592: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses. That's 83 per cent of the eligible population.

234,526: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

46,696: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing nearly 63 per cent of the population within that age group.

The Kingston area

391.9: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health as of its most recent update. In mid-December, it had been the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, but other areas are catching up.

1,568: The number of active cases in the region. KFL&A also tests wastewater.

14: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Seven of them are in intensive care.

34: The number of active institutional and school outbreaks in KFL&A. There are 107 active cases linked to them.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 396 more cases of COVID-19 Monday, a cumulative total over a three-day period between Friday and Sunday.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported 375 more cases over the same three days, while Renfrew County reported 94 new cases.