Ottawa sets new record with 698 new COVID-19 cases

Mallgoers walk past a figure of a reindeer made of lights and wearing a red mask on Dec. 24, 2020, in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa reports a record 698 cases of COVID-19 Friday.

City hospitalizations remain stable.

Case numbers may be affected by testing demands and delays.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting a record with 698 more COVID-19 cases in its daily report.

The record high comes even as OPH can't keep up with testing demands, which delays or drags down its confirmed case count. The same is true elsewhere.

In total, 220 of Thursday's cases are people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Ottawa has 3,355 known active cases. One week ago it knew of 973. That count and some of the others below are at levels that near highs set during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable in the city and experts say that's likely due to demographics.

Numbers to watch

108: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, with 966 cases presumed to be Omicron. Wastewater researchers say it looks like Omicron has taken over.

1.79: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

248.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. This is the highest rate on record, beating the recorded 222.4 on April 17, 2021.

63: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, four more than on Wednesday. There are 41 in child-care settings.

8: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is stable.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

889,629: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19. vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population.

819,134: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses. That's 83 per cent of the eligible population.

222,994: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

46,334: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 59 per cent of the population within that age group.

The Kingston area

427.3: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health as of its most recent update. It had been the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic.

1,612: The number of active cases in the region. KFL&A also tests wastewater.

A bar graph showing coronavirus variants among Ottawa residents. Omicron cases started to move ahead of other types of variants on Dec. 6. (Ottawa Public Health)

26: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Fourteen of them are in intensive care.

39: The number of active institutional and school outbreaks in KFL&A. There are 156 active cases linked to them.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 97 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Eighteen people have died in that health unit.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 78 more cases.

Renfrew County has 10 new cases.