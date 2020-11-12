Ottawa logs highest daily COVID-19 count of November

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day rise since late October.

The news comes on a day when Ontario broke yet another one-day record, though Ottawa's share remains proportionally small.

Ottawa's latest cases are split evenly between people over and under age 40.

OPH has declared 85 more cases resolved, and reported one more death from COVID-19.

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has scheduled a media update for 1 p.m. ET.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, in a file photo from October 2019. Etches is expected to give a media update at 1 p.m. ET. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

A total of 7,725 Ottawa residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, including 495 known active case, 6,880 resolved cases and 350 deaths. With two more fatalities in western Quebec, the death toll in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region has now surpassed 500.

Fifty-nine patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, including eight in intensive care.

An outbreak at The Ottawa Hospital's General campus is over, as is another at the Ottawa Islamic School.

There are ongoing outbreaks at seven long-term care homes, five schools and three hospital wards.

Researchers checking Ottawa's wastewater for signs of the coronavirus as another way to monitor its spread started seeing a rise around the start of the month, but say that on its own doesn't indicate a surge is coming.

Elsewhere, the medical officer of health for the Kingston, Ont., area said that region is seeing a bump in cases, including some spillover from Toronto and Ottawa.

Kingston and the surrounding area is still classified as a green zone on Ontario's pandemic alert scale. Dr. Kieran Moore said people should only leave the region for essential reasons.