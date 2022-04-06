Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and test rates are steady, its outbreaks rise.

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region.

Leeds-Grenville-Lanark adjusts its hospital count.

Today's Ottawa update

Nineteen Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 according to Wednesday's OPH update. One of them is in intensive care.

Experts had said the current spread may not, for the most part, have made its way into older age groups, and say both vaccination and increasing immunity may contribute to that relative stability.

Hospitalization figures don't include patients admitted for other reasons who then tested positive for COVID-19. Nor do they include those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, nor patients transferred from other health units.

That number is rising.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 62 as of April 4, which is the highest since late February. (Ottawa Public Health)

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Only outbreaks that occur in health-care settings are recorded.

At 19 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high and stable. The average in these homes remains around five per cent.

On Wednesday, OPH reported 192 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths. The health unit also reported 25 health-care outbreaks, more than it's had since late February.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, remains around 110.

The average level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater was at another record high with the latest update (the bold red line in the graph below). Researchers haven't provided an update yet on Wednesday.

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Wastewater is a key indicator of what Ottawa Public Health (OPH) calls a concerning resurgence of COVID-19 in the city.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, represented by the bold line, found the weekly average to be the highest on record as of April 3. (613covid.ca)

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two, and 62 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Quebec's institute of public health and the head of the Ontario Science Advisory Table say their provinces are in the midst of another pandemic wave.

Communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 10 of them are in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which reports a stable 18 local COVID hospitalizations along with one more death. It has a different method of counting hospitalizations.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has adjusted its hospitalization count, saying it now filters out people who came to hospital with COVID but are no longer infectious. It now lists five hospital patients, including four in ICU, along with two more deaths.

Western Quebec's health authority reported its 294th death and a stable 14 local hospitalizations.

Recent wastewater data from the Kingston area include the highest readings of 2022. The wastewater signal is stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county sites, and low at sites east of Ottawa.

The science table's wastewater data has eastern Ontario as one of the highest regions.