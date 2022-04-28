Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID hospitalizations are stable.

So are its number of COVID outbreaks.

Renfrew County's weekly COVID update is mostly stable.

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is slowly moving away from the peak of this sixth wave earlier this month, which was also a pandemic high.

The most recent data from April 25 (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the level is still about eight-and-a-half times higher than what it was in early March before the current spike. There hasn't been an update yet Thursday.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average earlier this month. The most recent data is from April 25. (613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

As of Wednesday, OPH still considered there to be a high level of COVID in the city and highly recommends people take steps to protect themselves and others.

Hospitals

Thirty-eight Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Thursday's OPH update. That number has stabilized back to where it was in mid-February.

Three of those patients are in intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include patients such as these, the number rose to 128 as of Monday. It, too, has returned to where it was in mid-February, and some hospitals are again having staffing problems. This next update is expected Friday.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 128 as of April 25. (Ottawa Public Health)

Cases and outbreaks

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.'

The city's 74 outbreaks is high and stable. It includes 30 retirement home outbreaks — the most among health-care settings.

On Thursday, OPH reported 252 more cases and no more COVID deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 140.

Tests and vaccines

At 18 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high and stable. The average inside the homes is high and stable around 10 per cent. The next testing update is expected Friday.

As of Monday's weekly vaccine update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent have at least two.

Sixty-two per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three doses and five per cent have four.

Across the region

Ontario and Quebec continue to be in the sixth pandemic wave, though Quebec's health research institute said Wednesday the province's sixth wave may be drawing to a close.

Eastern Ontario has the highest regional wastewater average in the province, according to the science table.

Wastewater levels are at a record high just west of Kingston, and stable or dropping at sites in that city. In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties, the signal is rising in Brockville and stable elsewhere. Data available from east of Ottawa is now a week old.

Western Quebec has 105 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients no longer considered active cases. Seven are in intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 10 of them are in intensive care. Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which like western Quebec has a different counting method.

Renfrew County's weekly update shows stability: 15 COVID hospitalizations, six outbreaks and a test positivity percentage of about 14 per cent, slightly up from 12 per cent last week.