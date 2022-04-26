Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's coronavirus wastewater average is very slowly dropping.

City's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, while outbreak number is unchanged.

Two more Ottawa residents with COVID have died.

Eastern Ontario again has the highest regional wastewater average.

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is very slowly moving away from the peak of this sixth wave earlier this month, which was also a pandemic high. It spent 17 days around that record-high territory.

The most recent data from April 24 (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the level is still about nine times higher than what it was in early March before the current spike.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average earlier this month. The most recent data is from April 24. (613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Wastewater is a key indicator of what Ottawa Public Health (OPH) calls a significant COVID-19 wave. Officials highly recommend people take steps to protect themselves and others.

Hospitals

Thirty-seven Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Tuesday's OPH update. That number is back around where it was in mid-February, matching the provincial trend.

Four of those patients remain in intensive care.

Those hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When you include patients such as these, the number rises to 118 as of Saturday. It, too, has returned to where it was in mid-February, and some hospitals are again having staffing problems.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 118 as of April 23 (Ottawa Public Health)

Cases and outbreaks

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.'

The city's 74 outbreaks are unchanged from Monday's report and nearly triple the 28 three weeks ago. The 29 retirement home outbreaks lead the way among health-care settings.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 91 more cases and the deaths of two people in their 70s who had COVID.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 120.

Tests and vaccines

At 20 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high and stable. The average inside the homes is around 11 per cent. The next testing update is expected Wednesday.

As of Monday's weekly vaccine update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent have at least two.

Sixty-two per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three doses and five per cent have four.

Across the region

Ontario and Quebec continue to be in the sixth pandemic wave.

Eastern Ontario again has the highest regional wastewater average, according to the province's science table.

Two of the three wastewater sites in the Kingston area have shown levels consistently dropping from record highs. Two of the three sites east of Ottawa show rising levels. Trends vary in the different wastewater sites in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties.

Western Quebec has 109 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, with six in intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 10 of them are in intensive care. Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has a different counting method.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's 13 COVID hospitalizations, 16 per cent test positivity and 11 outbreaks are stable.