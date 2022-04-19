Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's active COVID hospitalizations and test positivity are stable.

Its number of outbreaks continues to climb.

Two more Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died.

Wastewater records fall in some Kingston-area sites.

Today's Ottawa update

Hospitals

Eighteen Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Tuesday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update, which is stable.

Four of the patients are in intensive care. That number had been between zero and two all of March and April.

Hospitalization figures don't include patients admitted for other reasons who then tested positive for COVID-19. Nor do they include those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, nor patients transferred from other health units.

That number is rising to a level last seen in mid-February 2022. Some hospitals are again having staffing problems.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 96 as of April 17. (Ottawa Public Health)

Cases and outbreaks

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

At 18 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high and stable. The average in these homes is around nine per cent, which may be stabilizing after rising most of the month.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 549 more COVID-19 cases over four days, as well as the deaths of a person in their 60s and a person in their 80s who had COVID.

The 61 outbreaks are more than the 41 reported a week ago. They are led by 18 outbreaks in retirement homes and 17 in group homes.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 125.

Wastewater and vaccines

The average level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater rose to record highs this month. The most recent data is from April 12 (the bold red line in the graph below).

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found it setting records for daily readings and the weekly average April 7 to 11. The most recent data is from April 12. ( 613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic, when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Wastewater is a key indicator of what Ottawa Public Health (OPH) calls a significant COVID-19 wave in the city. Health officials highly recommend people take steps to protect themselves and others.

As of the last update from April 11, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 89 per cent have at least two, and 62 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Ontario and Quebec are in the midst of another pandemic wave.

Eastern Ontario has the highest regional wastewater average by far, according to the province's science table.

Recent wastewater data from the three sites in the Kingston area includes two at record highs. The wastewater signal is stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties and low at sites east of Ottawa.

Western Quebec's 55 local COVID hospitalizations as of Thursday by far led the region. Three patients needed intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of them are in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has a different counting method.

LGL's first update since Wednesday brings a rise to 10 local COVID hospitalizations, five in intensive care.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's 16 local COVID hospitalizations are stable, so is its approximately 16 per cent test positivity. It drops from 16 outbreaks Thursday to 10 Tuesday.

Health experts say hospitalizations may not get as high this wave because of immunity, both from vaccines and previous infection, and antiviral treatments. Vulnerable people, including children, are still at higher risk of serious health problems.