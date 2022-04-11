Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable.

Its outbreaks and long-term care test positivity rise.

No wastewater update yet Monday for Ottawa.

About 3,500 vaccine doses were given to Ottawans in the last week.

The wider region reaches 1,500 COVID-19 deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Hospitals

Seventeen Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 according to Monday's OPH update. That number has generally been around 20 for about a week.

One of the patients is in intensive care.

Hospitalization figures don't include patients admitted for other reasons who then tested positive for COVID-19. Nor do they include those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, nor patients transferred from other health units.

That number has stabilized.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 64 as of April 9. (Ottawa Public Health)

Cases, tests and outbreaks

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

At 19 per cent, the average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high and stable. The average in these homes rises to around seven per cent.

On Monday, OPH reported 502 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths over three days.

The health unit also reported an increase to 39 health-care outbreaks from the 35 reported Friday, which had been at 22 one week ago. It's averaging about three new outbreaks a day in the last week.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, remains around 120.

Wastewater

The average level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater was at another record high with the latest update (the bold red line in the graph below). Data has not been updated by early Monday afternoon.

The most recent daily reading on Wednesday (the bars in the graph) was its highest ever and much higher than levels measured in the first Omicron wave in January and last spring's Alpha-driven wave.

Researchers measured two record highs on April 6: the seven-day average level of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, represented by the bold line, and the daily level represented by the bar on the far right. (613covid.ca)

Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not monitored for traces of the virus.

Wastewater is a key indicator of what Ottawa Public Health (OPH) calls a concerning resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. Health officials in the Ottawa area highly recommend people take steps to protect themselves and others.

Weekly vaccine update

915,034: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 184 more than in last Monday's weekly update. That's still 92 per cent of the eligible population.

878,368: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, 696 in the last week. Eighty-nine per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

568,136: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose, 2,584 more in the last week. That's still 62 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify with certain health conditions.

There's no fourth dose data yet from OPH.

Across the region

Ontario and Quebec are in the midst of another pandemic wave.

Eastern Ontario has the highest regional wastewater average, according to the province's science table.

Recent wastewater data from the Kingston area includes stable, high levels in the city and the highest readings of 2022 to its east. The wastewater signal is rising or stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties.

Hospitals

Independent health officials say hospitalizations may not get as high this time because of immunity from vaccines and previous infection. Vulnerable people, including children, are still at higher risk of serious health problems.

Communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 65 COVID-19 hospitalizations — more than half in western Quebec — and about 10 of them are in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which reported a rise to 21 local COVID hospitalizations, four in an ICU. This health unit has a different method of counting patients.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre said Friday that more staff were calling in sick with COVID than at any time during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are relatively low and stable in LGL. They reported three COVID deaths in Monday's update for a total of 96.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported a stable six hospitalizations Monday, with an increase to 18 outbreaks and about 15 per cent test positivity.

The wider region has reached 1,500 COVID-19 deaths.