For 2nd straight day, Ottawa sets new high in coronavirus wastewater signal

Ottawa's record-high wastewater average rises further.

City's hospitalizations for active COVID-19 remain stable.

An Ottawa resident in their 80s who had COVID has died.

Wastewater signals are rising across Leeds-Grenville-Lanark.

Today's Ottawa update

The average level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater has reached another record high with the latest update (the bold red line in the graph below). It is five times what it was in early March and higher than waves last spring and this past winter.

It's a key indicator of what Ottawa Public Health (OPH) calls a concerning resurgence of COVID-19 in the city.

Wednesday also saw the second-highest one-day report of wastewater signal in Ottawa. Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not being monitored for traces of the virus.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, represented by the bold line, to be the highest on record as of March 30. (613covid.ca)

Ten Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Friday's OPH update, with none in in intensive care. Hospitalizations remained stable through March.

Experts say the current spread may not have made its way into older age groups, and say both vaccination and increasing immunity may be contributing to that relative stability.

Hospitalization figures don't include patients admitted for other reasons who then tested positive for COVID-19. Nor do they include those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, nor patients transferred from other health units.

That number has been rising.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 51 as of March 30, bringing it into the 50s for the first time since the end of February. (Ottawa Public Health)

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Only outbreaks that occur in health-care settings are recorded.

On Friday, OPH reported 216 more COVID-19 cases and the death of someone in their 80s who had COVID. The health unit also reported 23 health-care outbreaks, which is a slight increase.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 90.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high but stable at around 18 per cent. The average positivity in these homes rises to around five per cent.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 62 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Quebec's institute of public health and the head of the Ontario Science Advisory Table say their provinces are in the midst of another pandemic wave.

Communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has been slowly rising. About 15 of them remain in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which reported a stable 18 local hospitalizations Friday. It has a different method of counting.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties report 18 hospitalizations, which are its most in about two months.

Recent wastewater data from the Kingston area include some of the highest readings of 2022. The wastewater signal is also rising across LGL's sites.