COVID-19 levels rise slightly ahead of holiday break

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 levels in wastewater rise slightly.

City's test positivity for COVID-19 continues to inch up.

Ottawa Public Health urges residents to get vaccinated in time for the holidays.

The latest guidance

Ottawa Public Health (OPH)'s weekly snapshot says the overall level of respiratory illness in the city remains high.

OPH says wastewater levels of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are very high and increasing. Wastewater levels of COVID-19 are also increasing, and OPH says they are considered high.

Across all indicators, influenza and other respiratory virus activity is stable compared to last week, while COVID-19 activity has increased.

OPH says now is the time to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.

Speaking of the holidays, it takes 2 weeks for a flu vaccine to take effect. <br><br>So in order to have the best possible protection this holiday season, this week is prime time to get your flu vaccine. <br><br>Learn how on our website: <a href="https://t.co/SV4fM6CqK1">https://t.co/SV4fM6CqK1</a> (4/5) —@OttawaHealth

Local officials say the health-care system, particularly for children, is under pressure. The flu season is worse and started earlier than normal, plus there are the continued challenges of COVID and RSV.

Along with the above advice, wearing masks indoors and keeping hands and surfaces clean are also recommended to help keep people safe, especially more vulnerable people including children.

Quebec's public health director said last week people with babies should think about whether large holiday gatherings are worth the risk.

Wastewater

Data from the research team says the weekly average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, as of Dec. 14, has been rising since the last week of November back to roughly where it was in early November.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found the weekly average rising again as of the last week of November. The most recent data is from Dec. 14. (613covid.ca)

OPH considers this to be a moderate measure, but cautions people that it's rising. The flu and RSV levels in wastewater are very high and rising.

Wastewater researchers say they have a better test for the BQ Omicron subvariant and they're finding more of it as the total signal rises.

Hospitals

OPH's count of active, local COVID-19 hospital patients drops slightly to 23, according to Tuesday's update, with one patient in intensive care.

The health unit says the number of COVID hospital admissions is moderate.

There is another count that includes other patients, such as people admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID, those admitted for lingering COVID complications, and those transferred from other health units.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. It was around 100 for about two weeks, rose at the start of December, but has since dropped. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and deaths

Testing strategies changed under the Omicron variant, meaning many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in counts. Public health officials now only track and report outbreaks in health-care settings.

Following a steady decline, Ottawa's COVID test positivity rate continues to inch up and now sits at about 15.5 per cent. OPH considers it moderate.

There are 27 active COVID outbreaks in Ottawa.

RESPIRATORY VIRUS SNAPSHOT - DEC 14, 2022 <br><br>The levels of respiratory viruses circulating in our community remain high, and we’re still seeing the increase in COVID-19 wastewater and % positivity levels that we saw last week. <br><br>Please read the tweets below for more info. (1/5) <a href="https://t.co/xGtjVIbGom">pic.twitter.com/xGtjVIbGom</a> —@OttawaHealth

The health unit also reports eight flu outbreaks, while the number of "other" respiratory illness outbreaks — nearly all in child-care settings — are at 23. Two of these other outbreaks in schools have more than 100 cases, which is down from three a week ago.

OPH reported 338 more COVID cases over four days and the deaths of two people with COVID. In all, 982 Ottawa residents who had COVID have died since the start of the pandemic, including 372 of them this year.

Vaccines

As of the most recent weekly update, 93 per cent of Ottawa residents aged five and up had at least one COVID vaccine dose, 90 per cent had at least two and 62 per cent at least three.

Thirty-five per cent of Ottawans aged 12 and older have had at least four doses.

About 9,276 residents younger than five have had a first dose, which is about 20 per cent of Ottawa's population of that age group. About 4,453, or 10 per cent, have had two.

Across the region

Spread

Coronavirus wastewater trends are low and stable in Kingston, but they're rising in Cornwall. Data from other areas is out of date or unavailable.

The average COVID-19 test positivity in Renfrew County is at 7.3 per cent. In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), it remains around 12 per cent.

Hospitalizations and deaths

The number of people going to emergency rooms with respiratory illness is higher than normal across eastern Ontario, according to one provincial tool. Locally, the trend is only rising in Renfrew County.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa report about 30 COVID hospitalizations, with three of these patients in intensive care.

That regional count doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Its count has recently been low and stable.

Western Quebec's health authority, CISSSO reports 104 COVID-19 hospitalizations. None of the patients are in intensive care.

This is by far the deadliest year for reported COVID-19 deaths in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, with nearly half of its more than 2,000 reported COVID deaths coming in 2022.

Vaccines

Across eastern Ontario, between 81 and 92 per cent of residents age five and up have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and between 53 and 65 per cent of those residents have had at least three.

The wider region has passed a combined 6.1 million COVID vaccine doses given out.