What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 8

It's back to school for more students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today.

The first Grade 9 cohort at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board returns, along with the youngest students at the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Five local boards are opening buildings today, meaning all but the Upper Canada District School Board have started bringing students back.

Ottawa's real estate market remains red hot despite the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will reveal a new regional COVID-19 alert system at 10:30 a.m. ET to allow people to measure the state of the pandemic in Quebec's different regions.

In case you missed it over the long weekend, five French Catholic schools in Ottawa have reported cases (not outbreaks) of COVID-19 and Quebec is warning its residents it's dealing with significant community spread.

Amina El Sharif, who just graduated and is getting ready to start university, offers some words of advice to Grade 9 students about to enter high school during a pandemic. 1:07

How many cases are there?

There have been 3,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday, there were 211 known active cases, 2,620 cases considered resolved and 267 deaths related to the illness.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,700 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 4,000 cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

A new Ontario rule formally removes time limits on caregiver visits to long-term care homes as of today, and eight Ottawa arenas are available again for rentals.

Also today: rue Jacques-Cartier in Gatineau and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway (on weekdays) are now reopen to vehicles.

The driveway will close to vehicles on weekends the rest of the month.

A person carries their groceries as they walk among cyclists on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa April 18, 2020. It was closed to motor vehicle traffic to allow people to get outdoors while practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ontario is in Stage 3 of its reopening plan , which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

A staff member makes her way through a temporary welcome tent and COVID-19 screening area at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa Sept. 4, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Kingston, Ont., has tightened its distancing rules in city parks and closed the Breakwater Park beach because of what the city says has been risky behaviour.

Quebec has similar reopening rules to Ontario, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people , allowing smaller festivals.

PR Transpo transit service in Prescott-Russell resumes Monday.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Sofia Henson Preibisch, who’s starting Grade 9 at Canterbury High School of the Arts, says she’ll miss the clubs and social activities that are usually part of her life at school. 0:51

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , including transit services and taxis in some areas.

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

A staff member sprays disinfectant on a pair of recently returned rental canoes at Dows Lake in Ottawa on the Labour Day long weekend, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

In Ontario, that's the same period of self-isolation for anyone with symptoms. When self-isolating, only leave home or see other people if it's critically important, such as to go see a doctor.

Most people with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Quebec can end their self-isolation after 10 days if they have not had a fever for at least 48 hours and has had no other symptom for at least 24 hours.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

With COVID-19 infection numbers creeping up across much of Canada, there is growing concern that we may be heading towards a second wave, especially with schools reopening. Younger Canadians being more likely to let their guard down when it comes to safety protocols as summer winds down. 3:41

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of four sites — including a new drive-thru testing centre.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Ottawa's new drive-thru COVID-19 test site at RCGT Park east of downtown on Sept. 4, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call ahead.

The rise in COVID-19 cases and the presence of the virus in some schools is making the new school year particularly tense and forcing some parents and students to weigh the risks before making unprecedented choices. 1:48

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling. Only Belleville and Trenton run seven days a week.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

It's testing in six communities this week with an appointment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

The pandemic forced millions of people to work from home. As it continues, house sales have jumped, but the businesses in city cores that rely on those workers to survive are hurting. 2:16

First Nations:

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Most are linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Its office and well-being centre will be open by appointment, with bookings starting Sept. 14.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi 's fitness centre and playground park are opening up with restrictions..

