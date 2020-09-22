What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 22

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

A family court judge will decide whether three eastern Ontario kids can continue attending school, or must begin learning remotely to protect their father and his new wife, who both have asthma, from COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says it wants to nearly double the number of people in the city who get the annual flu shot, from 40 per cent to 70 per cent, to hopefully avoid a possible "twindemic."

Local school boards say they're prepared, and in some cases have started, to pivot to remote learning if an outbreak of COVID-19 forces them to send students home.

Ontario's autumn pandemic plan should be released today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday some elements of the plan are already being implemented, including a ramp-up in testing.

How many cases are there?

There have been 3,679 Ottawa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19: 523 known active cases, 2,880 considered resolved and 276 deaths.

Overall, public health officials have reported 5,600 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 4,500 of those cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Ontario and Quebec have started to roll back some public health rules because of the widening spread of the coronavirus, considered the second wave in Quebec and some parts of Ontario, such as Ottawa.

Private, unmonitored gatherings across Ontario are now limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors until at least mid-October.

WATCH | The signs Ontario may be losing control:

Experts are sounding the alarm as Ontario records COVID-19 case levels not seen in months, putting it a threshold where the situation may spin out of control. Experts say testing and contact tracing are key to staving off another massive wave, but the province is already struggling to meet demand. 2:01

Quebec has introduced tighter restrictions in the province's "orange zones," which does not include the Outaouais.

Physically distanced gatherings in public venues can still include up to 250 people , although in "yellow zones" like western Quebec the maximum in a place of worship, a rented hall, or festival is now 50.

Ottawa will resume ticketing drivers who park longer than allowed in unmarked areas on Oct. 1.

Kingston, Ont., has tightened its distancing rules in city parks and increased fines.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in your social circle, including when you have a mask on.

Ottawa's medical officer of health and Quebec's top health official are pleading with residents to reduce the number of people they're in close contact with as new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , including transit services and taxis in some areas.

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

Customers and vendors wear masks at Ottawa's Parkdale Market in mid-September 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

In Ontario, that's the same period of self-isolation for anyone with symptoms. When self-isolating, only leave home or see other people if it's critically important, such as to go see a doctor.

Most people with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Quebec can end their self-isolation after 10 days if they have not had a fever for at least 48 hours and has had no other symptom for at least 24 hours.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. Children can develop a rash .

Getting tested any sooner than five days after potential exposure may not be as useful since it takes about that long for the virus to grow to be detectable by a test, said Ottawa's medical officer of health Vera Etches in early September.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Wait times and lines have been long at many of the area's test sites, causing some to reach capacity before closing time.

Health officials have said they're trying to add more test capacity. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he'd like pharmacists to be able to test starting this week.

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident can get tested, but record wait times have led Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ask that testing be limited for now to people with symptoms or who have been referred for a test because of contact tracing.

Testing for the general public happens at one of four permanent sites, with additional mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high. Some tests are also done in hospitals.

A test clinic is expected to open at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex in Orléans, likely by mid-October.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis can get a COVID-19 test today at the Wabano Centre on Montreal Road.

Inuit in Ottawa can also call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

A person walks through a parking lot that became a drive-thru, pop-up COVID-19 test site outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, Sept. 20, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman and walk-up site in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland, Cornwall and Winchester require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site though Gate 2. There's another test site at Queen's University's Mitchell Hall open 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call ahead.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling. Only Belleville and Trenton run seven days a week.

A shopper in a mask at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets mall in mid-September 2020. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

People can also visit the health unit's website to find out where testing clinics will be taking place each week.

Because of the high demand for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> testing, we've added pop-up locations in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Arnprior?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Arnprior</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Renfrew?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Renfrew</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eganville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eganville</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Petawawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Petawawa</a>. This is in addition to regular schedule available at <a href="https://t.co/60yVvCMyUu">https://t.co/60yVvCMyUu</a><br><br>*Our 24/7 phone lines are busy today + you may be asked to call back . <a href="https://t.co/cQFmrhsmzG">pic.twitter.com/cQFmrhsmzG</a> —@rcvtac

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents can get a walk-in test in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

First Nations:

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, most linked to a gathering on an island in July.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

In early September, it expanded its gathering limit to 50 people, then ended its curfew.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

For more information