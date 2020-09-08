What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 18

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Ottawa is one of three regions where new limits on gatherings are now in place: 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The restrictions apply to private gatherings such as parties, dinners, barbecues and weddings, but they don't affect events at staffed venues at restaurants, banquet halls, theatres and gyms. They also don't apply to schools or places of worship.

Mayor Jim Watson said Thursday limits on gathering will be more strictly enforced in the Ottawa area in coming weeks after a spike in cases.

Ottawa PC MPP Lisa MacLeod said there will be three new pop-up test sites in Ottawa today at locations yet to be disclosed.

The most severe COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home the city has seen in months is getting worse.

Forty-seven residents and 19 staff members at the West End Villa have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the home's operator, Extendicare. Eight residents have died.

One Ottawa resident with a loved one in the home says she now fears a repeat of what happened in some long-term care homes this past spring.

A beloved trick-or-treating tradition has been called off in Wakefield, Que. this year, a harbinger of what might happen in cities and towns across Canada during the pandemic.

How many cases are there?

Testing has confirmed 3,486 people in Ottawa have had COVID-19 as of Wednesday's report.

Of those, 420 are active cases, 2,793 were considered resolved and 273 had died.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 5,300 people with COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 4,300 of them considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Ontario is modifying Stage 3 of its reopening plan in some areas because of an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Test sites in and around Ottawa have been busy this week, with some reaching their daily capacity well before their usual closing time.

Kingston, Ont., has tightened its distancing rules in city parks and increased fines. Queen's University says students who seriously break health rules could be expelled.

Ottawa will resume ticketing drivers who park longer than allowed in unmarked areas on Oct. 1, with warnings starting Monday.

Quebec has similar reopening rules to Ontario, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people , allowing smaller festivals .

That province has warned some regions are close to having gathering sizes shrunk and losing dine-in service at restaurants.

Every local school board or service centre has started bringing students back. All classes should start by tomorrow.

More than 2,000 students in Ottawa's English school boards don't have their usual school bus because of a shortage of bus drivers.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in your social circle, including when you have a mask on.

Ottawa's medical officer of health is pleading with residents to reduce the number of people they're in close contact with as new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , including transit services and taxis in some areas.

Ottawa Public Health says if you attend an indoor gathering that's not exclusively attended by people from your social circle, you should wear a mask and keep a two-metre distance from others. At outdoor gatherings, wear a mask if you can't keep a two-metre distance from people outside your social circle.

Quebec has given police the power to fine people ignoring mandatory mask laws.

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

Patrons dine indoors at a pub in the ByWard Market as rain falls in Ottawa Sept. 13, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

In Ontario, that's the same period of self-isolation for anyone with symptoms. When self-isolating, only leave home or see other people if it's critically important, such as to go see a doctor.

Most people with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Quebec can end their self-isolation after 10 days if they have not had a fever for at least 48 hours and has had no other symptom for at least 24 hours.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash .

People should not get tested any sooner than five days after potential exposure, since it takes about that long for the virus to grow to be detectable by a test, said Ottawa's medical officer of health Vera Etches in early September.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

Testing for the general public happens at one of four sites — including a new drive-thru testing centre that's unique because it's appointment-only.

In Ottawa any resident can get tested, but record wait times have led Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ask that testing be limited for now to people with symptoms or who have been referred for a test because of contact tracing.

Testing hours at the Brewer Arena have been extended and officials say more capacity is coming elsewhere.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

The University of Ottawa has a test site open weekdays by appointment at its Lees campus for students and staff.

There's also a mobile testing van operated by Inner City Health that mostly serves people experiencing homelessness and some tests done in hospitals.

A line for children to get tested at Ottawa's Brewer Arena COVID-19 test site Sept. 15, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site though Gate 2. There's another test site at Queen's University's Mitchell Hall open 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call ahead.

A jogger runs by as City of Kingston staff close the Gord Edgar Downie Pier at Lake Ontario Sept. 5, 2020 after people failed to social distance while at the park. The Kingston area's medical officer of health wants harsher penalties for people breaking pandemic rules. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling. Only Belleville and Trenton run seven days a week.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

People can also visit the health unit's website to find out where testing clinics will be taking place each week. More have been added to meet demand.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

First Nations:

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, most linked to a gathering on an island in July.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

In early September, it expanded its gathering limit to 50 people, then ended its curfew. Its schools start bringing students back next week .

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Its office and well-being centre are now open by appointment.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi 's fitness centre and playground park are opening up with restrictions..

For more information