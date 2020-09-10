What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 11

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Gatineau police say they have "taken note" of the Quebec government's announcement that it wants to see stronger enforcement of the province's COVID-19 mask rules, but are asking residents to refrain from calling 911 to report offenders .

Starting Saturday, police in Quebec will have the power to issue fines to anyone caught not wearing a mask in accordance with public health guidelines .

The COVID-19 pandemic could be an opportunity to get more kids to school by foot, scooter or bike instead of bus or car , sustainable transportation advocates say.

Earlier this week, about 200 children and staff with Ottawa's French Catholic school board were told to self-isolate after potentially coming into contact with COVID-19 aboard school buses . The same day, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam encouraged families who are able to consider other ways of getting to school.

How many cases are there?

Testing has confirmed 3,163 people in Ottawa have had COVID-19. Of those, 226 remain active cases and 2,670 are considered resolved. Two-hundred and sixty-seven deaths in Ottawa have been linked to the respiratory illness.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,800 people with COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 4,100 of them considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Every local school board or service centre has started bringing students back. All classes should have started by Sept. 18.

There is a shortage of school bus drivers for Ottawa's English school boards.

Ontario is in Stage 3 of its reopening plan , which means more businesses are open and indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed as long as attendees follow physical distancing guidelines.

A man walks along a street past office buildings on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

There won't be any further loosening of rules until at least Oct. 6 because of the concerning upward trend in its numbers.

Premier Doug Ford said this week he'd like any stricter rule changes to be done by local officials , not the province.

Kingston, Ont., has tightened its distancing rules in city parks .

PR Transpo transit service in Prescott-Russell resumes Monday.

Quebec has similar reopening rules to Ontario, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people , allowing smaller festivals .

A sticker asking people to stay two metres apart at the Canadian Museum of Nature Sept. 4, 2020, prior to the museum's reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic the following day. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , including transit services and taxis in some areas.

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

Staff members and their guests make their way through a temporary welcome tent and screening area as they take part in a viewing of the Canadian Museum of Nature and their COVID precautions in Ottawa Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, prior to the museum's reopening on Saturday, Sept. 5th. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

In Ontario, that's the same period of self-isolation for anyone with symptoms. When self-isolating, only leave home or see other people if it's critically important, such as to go see a doctor.

Most people with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Quebec can end their self-isolation after 10 days if they have not had a fever for at least 48 hours and has had no other symptom for at least 24 hours.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash .

People should not get tested any sooner than five days after potential exposure, since it takes about that long for the virus to grow to be detectable by a test, said Ottawa's medical officer of health Vera Etches in early September.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of four sites — including a new drive-thru testing centre .

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

A Quebec school bus sits in a parking lot Monday August 10, 2020 in Gatineau, Que. Ottawa is currently facing a school bus driver shortage. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site though Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call ahead.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling. Only Belleville and Trenton run seven days a week.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

It's testing in six communities this week with an appointment.

Quebec has unveiled a new, colour-coded COVID-19 alert system. Here's how it works. 2:11

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

First Nations:

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, most linked to a gathering on an island in July.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

In early September, it expanded its gathering limit to 50 people. Its schools start bringing students back the week of Sept. 21 .

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Its office and well-being centre will be open by appointment, with bookings starting Monday.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi 's fitness centre and playground park are opening up with restrictions..

