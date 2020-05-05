What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 6

Recent developments:

What's happening today?

Ottawa's restaurants are getting creative during the pandemic, experimenting with meal kits and heat-and-serve options since eating in is not allowed.

While the new business model isn't perfect, it's helping pay the bills for some.

WATCH: What it takes for safer takeout

Arup Jana and Maggie Von Zur-Muehlen, co-owners of Brassica in Westboro, say they’ve reduced their volume, cut staff and created a system for picking up takeout orders that limits contact between customers. 1:32

Wedding businesses businesses and enganged couples say the 2020 wedding season is in limbo and are concerned about the financial and logistical implications of not knowing when physical distancing orders will end.

Ottawa police are investigating two hate-motivated incidents against people of Asian descent in the west end of Ottawa.

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 138 deaths. There are nearly 2,400 known cases in all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Nearly 1,275 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region.

The deaths of 42 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 11 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because everyone can't be tested and the results take time to process, though testing criteria is slowly being expanded.

What's open and closed?

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais until May 11, when the ban should be lifted everywhere but Gatineau.

The Laurentians region's restrictions ended Monday, which includes Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que. Health officials still advise against unnecessary trips.

A customer looks at plants from across caution tape as shopping is limited to curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic at a Ritchie Feed and Seed garden centre in the Ottawa community of Stittsville, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Municipal parks are only open to walk through. Provincial and national parks are closed. The NCC plans to reopen Gatineau Park for people within walking or biking distance starting Saturday.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

WATCH: A tough 2020 for catering companies

Steve Lachance, president of Bytown Catering, says weddings, corporate events, and festivals have either been postponed or cancelled outright, leaving the catering industry searching for ways to adapt. 1:18

Quebec plans to allow manufacturing businesses to start back up as of this coming Monday.

As for schools: Ontario's will remain closed through May, but Quebec plans to open elementary schools and daycares in mid-May for parents who want to send their kids.

Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

The Ottawa Music Industry Coalition is giving out 45 micro-grants, each worth $500. 9:45

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

A government maintenance staff member cleans up following a press conference on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa people who fit the criteria can be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Those with mild or moderate symptoms can visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

Paramedics test staff and residents of the Hawkesbury, Ont., municipally-run Prescott and Russell Residence for COVID-19 May 1, 2020. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it if you have symptoms at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

WATCH: The National's nightly COVID-19 Q&A

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether the virus is mutating. 2:32

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

For more information