What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 5

Recent developments:

What's happening today?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced some people living with disabilities into a difficult choice — either suspend visits by personal support workers and find alternative care with close contacts, or continue the visits and risk infection.

CBC's Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco reports many people with disabilities are choosing partners or other family members for care and for some, that has eroded privacy and independence.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in Ottawa continues to mount. On Monday, the city reported an additional 35 deaths, all of which occurred sometime over the last week at long-term care homes.

Some stores in Quebec and Ontario were able to reopen on Monday but that doesn't mean life returned to normal for the retailers.

WATCH: People with disabilities face tough choices during the pandemic.

People with disabilities who rely on personal support workers have had to turn to other sources of support during the pandemic — and some PSWs say they worry about the long-term impact on the healthcare system. The CBC’s Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco reports. 2:17

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 127 deaths. There are currently more than 2,340 confirmed cases in all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 1,250 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the region.

The deaths of 42 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 11 more in the wider region, have also been tied to COVID-19.

What's open and closed?

Some businesses in Quebec and Ontario that were forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19 can reopen while following strict public safety guidelines.

In Quebec, that includes retail stores outside the greater Montreal region with an outdoor entrance.

In Ontario, lawn care and landscaping businesses can open back up along with garden centres and nurseries for delivery and curbside pickup and automatic car washes.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais until May 11, when the ban is set to be lifted everywhere but Gatineau.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through. The NCC plans to reopen the Gatineau Park for hikes and bike rides starting May 9.

Brianna McTiernan and Jacob Charette sit in lawn chairs in a parking lot beside their cars as they hang out while practising physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the Ottawa community of Carp, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

As for schools: Ontario's will remain closed through May, but Quebec plans to open elementary schools and daycares in mid-May for parents who want to send their kids.

High schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

WATCH: Ford hints at news for cottage-goers ahead of Victoria Day weekend

Premier Doug Ford talked about the possibility of people being able to head to their cottages at his daily news conference Monday. 0:56

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Owner of Love Local Delivery Harriet Clunie poses for a picture at DasLokal where she is the executive chef in Ottawa on Friday, May 1, 2020. Love Local Delivery is an Ottawa service that delivers ready-to-eat food as well as meal kits and heat-and-serve options from local restaurants. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

WATCH: Outdoor exercise an unlikely way to catch COVID-19

Scientists say it’s unlikely you can catch or spread COVID-19 during outdoor exercise, but it’s not impossible. 2:03

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa people who fit the criteria can be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Those with mild or moderate symptoms can visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it if you have symptoms at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

WATCH: Polish dance recreated in Lego after cancellation of spring concert

Dance instructor Andrzej Borowiec decided to reimagine a traditional Polish dance in Lego after the Polonie Dance Group’s spring concert was cancelled due to coronavirus. 2:11

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election.

For more information