What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, May 4

Another 14 people have died in the city from COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health's Sunday report, the deadliest daily increase of the pandemic.

In total, there have been 1,483 confirmed cases of the virus in Ottawa.

Twenty-nine residents at an Orléans long-term care home have now died of COVID-19.

Health Canada is restricting the use of a rapid COVID-19 test created by Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience after the National Microbiology Lab found problems that made it unreliable.

Some businesses in Quebec and Ontario that were forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen today while following strict public safety guidelines.

In Quebec, that includes retail stores outside the greater Montreal region with an outdoor entrance.

In Ontario, lawn care and landscaping businesses can get back to work. Automatic car washes can open, as can garden centres and nurseries for delivery and curbside pickup only. Golf courses and marinas are allowed to prepare for the upcoming season, but can't welcome the public yet. Auto dealerships can also open by appointment only.

The deadly toll of COVID-19 on Canada's nursing homes is giving rise to a growing number of proposed class-action lawsuits in Quebec and Ontario — the two provinces hardest hit by the pandemic.

Paddlers make their way along the Rideau River as people take advantage of warm weather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 92 deaths. There are currently more than 2,300 confirmed cases in all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of 40 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and nine more in the wider region, have also been tied to COVID-19.

The number of people in the region who have recovered sits at more than 1,200.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing, though testing is slowly being expanded .

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Vera Etches, chief medical officer of health, says the city appears to be in the “post-peak period” when it comes to new community infections, though outbreaks at long-term care homes remain a problem. 0:41

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

How daily life is changing

Municipal parks are only open to walk through and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities. Provincial and national parks are closed.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais until May 11, when the ban is set to be lifted everywhere but Gatineau.

As for schools: Ontario's will remain closed through May, but Quebec plans to open elementary schools and daycares in mid-May for parents who want to send their kids.

English-language school boards insist classes will only resume when it is safe to do so.

High schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed until fall.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa people can be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week. Those with mild or moderate symptoms can visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city is encouraging anyone over 60 with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

A message thanking health-care workers is seen beside a statue of Mary outside the Madonna Care Community in Ottawa, a long-term care facility where 29 residents have died of COVID-19. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall that require a referral.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

People who rely on Ontario's Disability Support Program say their expenses have risen since the pandemic began, leaving them closer to the financial edge than ever before. Angie Allard and Terrie Meehan spoke to CBC’s Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco. 2:24

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to only call 613-966-5500 if they have questions after the province's self-assessment .

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

That unit has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic including whether airborne transmission is possible. 2:18

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close , while Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election.

