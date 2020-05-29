What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, May 29

Recent developments:

Canadian Blood Services is asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating their plasma.

An epidemiologist says it's high time the City of Ottawa reopened public washrooms.

OC Transpo wants all riders and staff to start wearing cloth masks by mid-June.

Starting today, libraries, museums and drive-ins in Quebec can reopen.

What's happening today?

Canadian Blood Services needs more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma for a project that could potentially help treat the virus.

The Ottawa Hospital is part of a research project trying to figure out if the plasma, which contains COVID-19 antibodies, could help current patients fight the disease.

Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan, is calling on Ottawa to open up more public washrooms during the pandemic. Deonandan raises concerns there are far too few bathrooms even with the portable toilets installed downtown.

OC Transpo wants all riders and staff to wear a non-medical cloth mask or equivalent face covering starting on June 15. The recommendation will be discussed and voted on June 1 at a special meeting of the city's transit commission.

A sign advises people to practise physical distancing as they enter Gatineau Park in Chelsea, Que., on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 240 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 3,070 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,300 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 49 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and 32 more in the wider region have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are being expanded.

What's open and closed?

Ontario is in "stage one" of its three-stage reopening plan. When ready, its next stage should bring more offices, outdoor spaces and gatherings back.

Quebec malls, campgrounds and Airbnbs , courts and services such as dentist offices and hair salons can reopen Monday .

The Ottawa Public Library Board has approved plans to start taking back borrowed books and setting up curbside pickup June 8.

Quebec's libraries, drive-ins and museums can reopen Friday , while courts and tribunals can resume Monday.

Gatineau Park and provincial parks are now open with limits, like the National Capital Commission and Ottawa-Gatineau city parks .

This Sunday, the farmers market at Lansdowne Park reopens for preordering and picking up at a designated time.

Artwork by Ottawa artist Daniel Martelock stands in the ByWard Market on May 28, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The national park reopenings Monday include boat launches and trails in Thousand Islands National Park and along the Rideau Canal, with canal lockstations back up and running as well.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits until the end of August. Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Ontario schools are closed through summer. Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with the province promising a fall plan for younger students by July.

Quebec elementary schools outside Montreal are open. Its high schools, CEGEPs and universities are closed to in-person classes until fall .

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

WATCH: Epidemiologist calls for more public washrooms

Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan says public washrooms should be open, but special care should be taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the facilities. 0:57

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

WATCH: What it's like to be new to Canada during the pandemic

Yazan Souliman arrived in Canada with his wife in mid-February looking forward to meeting new people and finding work. Then the pandemic hit. 0:56

Where to get tested

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested .

Tests are done at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

Napanee's test centre is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

WATCH: Relative of Almonte care home resident calls staff levels inadequate

Kim Narraway, whose sister is a resident of Almonte Country Haven, says the facility needed more staff to adequately deal with the pandemic. 0:43

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it at 613-966-5500, their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

If you have no symptoms, you can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting 613-813-6864. You can also call Picton's number as a backup.

You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

A car passes a sign near a school Monday May 11, 2020 in Chelsea, Quebec. (Adrian Wyld/CBC)

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council plans to let businesses reopen tomorrow and Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

For more information