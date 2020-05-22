What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, May 22

Recent developments:

The providers of a new text and chat service for women in abusive relationships says they are seeing more demand than they anticipated during the pandemic.

Liberal MPP Amanda Simard wants the Ford government to put a cap on delivery app fees charged to restaurants.

The NCC opens up many of its parking lots today.

What's happening today?

A local MPP wants the province to step in to protect restaurants from hefty app fees during the pandemic.

Amanda Simard, the Liberal MPP for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, wants the Ford government to issue an emergency order restricting meal delivery fees to a "reasonable" 15 per cent, as has been done in New York City and Los Angeles.

During the pandemic, an online chat and text service for victims of domestic violence says it's seen more demand than organizers expected. Unsafe at Home Ottawa says it's received more than 300 requests since the service started in mid-April.

Today the National Capital Commission is opening most of its parking lots in urban lands, the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park.

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 211 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are nearly 3,000 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,000 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 49 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and 28 more in the wider region have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Ontario is in "stage one" of its three-stage reopening plan. When ready, its next stage will take another step toward bringing more offices, outdoor spaces and gatherings back.

Quebec will allow outdoor gatherings of 10 or fewer people from two or three homes as of Friday, as long as people who don't live together stay apart. Services such as dentist offices and hair salons can reopen June 1 .

Gatineau Park and provincial parks are now open with limits, like the National Capital Commission and City of Ottawa 's parks.

The City of Gatineau is reopening dog parks, most of its tennis and pickleball courts, its Mont-Bleu field and its parc Gilles-Maisonneuve BMX track.

National parks start to reopen June 1.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits until the end of August. Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Ontario schools will stay closed through the summer. Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with the province promising a fall plan for younger students by July.

Quebec elementary schools outside Montreal are open. Its high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, not gathering and staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Ottawa Public Health recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Everyone in Ontario who has symptoms of COVID-19 should present themselves for testing.

Where to get tested

In Ottawa anyone with symptoms can now be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499 if you have questions after doing the province's self-assessment.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 with questions.

You can still arrange a test if you have symptoms by calling one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft . If you're interested in the Picton centre, call the health unit, TeleHealth or your family doctor.

You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions after doing the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

For more information