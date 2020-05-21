What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, May 21

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health says mobility data provided by tech companies shows Ottawans are travelling around more by foot and car — potentially putting people at greater risk of infection.

Workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic say fatigue is starting to be a problem in their ranks.

A woman with terminal cancer tells CBC the pandemic is robbing her of time with loved ones.

What's happening today?

Front-line health-care workers tell CBC they are starting to hit a COVID-19 pandemic wall . Dying patients and endless fatigue are starting to take a toll on the people who staff hospitals and ambulances.

Data collected by Apple suggest Ottawans are starting to move around the city more and that's causing some concern at Ottawa Public Health.

The health authority is urging people to maintain physical distancing, and wear a mask if that's not possible, to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

A woman with terminal cancer is urging people to remain cautious as restrictions loosen so that she and others at greater risk of complications can stay safe.

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 210 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 2,880 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,000 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 49 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and 27 more in the wider region have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Ontario is in "stage one" of its three-stage reopening plan. When ready, its next stage will take another step toward bringing more offices, outdoor spaces and gatherings back.

Gatineau Park and Ontario provincial parks are now open with limits, like the National Capital Commission and City of Ottawa 's urban spaces.

National parks start to reopen June 1. Quebec provincial parks remain closed.

Construction worker Rory Brissett works on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa has cancelled event permits until the end of August. Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Ontario schools will stay closed through the summer. Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with the province promising a fall plan for younger students by July.

Quebec elementary schools outside Montreal are open. Its high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, not gathering and staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

A sign thanks donors for their support outside the Shepherds of Good Hope in Ottawa, where four clients staying in a shelter unit tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Everyone in Ontario who has symptoms of COVID-19 should present themselves for testing.

Where to get tested

In Ottawa anyone with symptoms can now be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 with questions.

You can still arrange a test if you have symptoms by calling one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft . If you're interested in the Picton centre, call the health unit, TeleHealth or your family doctor.

You may also qualify for a home test.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499 if you have questions after doing the province's self-assessment.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions after doing the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

For more information