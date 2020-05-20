What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 20

Recent developments:

The City of Ottawa is looking for donations of non-medical masks to hand out to vulnerable people.

Stores in Ottawa are redefining a new normal in the age of COVID-19 .

Ottawa's park benches, sports facilities and multi-use fields are now open for use — but the city is asking people to stay two metres apart and avoid groups.

What's happening today?

Many city park facilities in Ottawa are now open. That means benches, dog parks, shelters, skate parks, tennis courts and baseball diamonds can be used once again.

The City of Ottawa notes groups of more than five are still not allowed, physical distancing recommendations remain and people should wash their hands and avoid touching their faces after coming in contact with any shared surfaces.

A host of stores in the city reopened yesterday and Ottawa retailers say they are redefining business as usual as they welcome back customers for the first time since March.

The City of Ottawa is looking for donations of non-medical or fabric masks to hand out to vulnerable groups, like people who are homeless. To donate email donations@ottawa.ca.

WATCH: Ottawa retailers open again, with new prevention measures in place

Anne-Marie Bergeron, owner of Allegra clothing store, and Kathleen Driscoll, who works at Vanilla Boutique, say being able to have customers in the store again has been nice after two months of being closed. 1:38

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,824 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 202 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are 2,854 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,000 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 48 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and 27 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Ontario retail stores outside of shopping malls with street entrances can start welcoming customers again .

Libraries can open for pickup and property management services, such as cleaning, painting and pool maintenance, can begin work.

WATCH: What the future of air travel could look like

From sanitation portals in the airport to plastic dividers on the airplane, CBC’s Susan Ormiston finds out what air travel might look like after the COVID-19 pandemic. 3:43

Outdoor recreational activities and many individual sport competitions are now allowed to start. Marinas, private campgrounds and golf course driving ranges can now open.

Gatineau Park and Ontario provincial parks are open with limits, like the National Capital Commission's urban spaces. The City of Ottawa now allows people to use its fields, dog parks, benches and sports equipment; however, groups of more than five are still not allowed.

National parks start to reopen June 1. Quebec provincial parks remain closed.

The NCC is closing parts of some of its roads to vehicles on weekends this month during the day to help joggers and cyclists keep their distance.

People picnic at Patterson Creek in Ottawa, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

Ontario's public and private elementary and secondary schools will stay closed through the summer. Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Ottawa Public Health recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

WATCH: Ottawa Hospital resident creates thank you video with some pro help

Julia Buthmann, a first-year resident at the Ottawa Hospital, created this thank you video with some help from her father Martin Gallop, a professional musician who lives in Germany. 2:17

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

Nan Yang brushes hair off of her husband Paul Erb's forehead, as they pose for a photo among tulips at Commissioners Park in Ottawa, during the Canadian Tulip Festival on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The couple were married a week earlier, in a modified ceremony that included only themselves, their witnesses and an officiant, after they were forced to change their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Everyone in Ontario who has symptoms of COVID-19 should present themselves for testing.

Where to get tested

In Ottawa anyone with symptoms can now be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 with questions.

You can still arrange a test if you have symptoms by calling one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft . If you're interested in the Picton centre, call the health unit, TeleHealth or your family doctor.

You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

WATCH: Local butchers see rise in beef prices

Gatineau butcher shop owner Alain Bisson says he’s noticed that steaks now cost $5 or $6 more than they did a few weeks ago, though customers appear to be understanding about the increase. 0:38

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499 if you have questions after doing the province's self-assessment.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions after doing the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

