What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, May 15

Recent developments:

What's happening today?

Ottawa businesses tell CBC they are looking forward to bringing in customers again now that Ontario is easing restrictions.

On Saturday, marinas, golf courses and some other recreational centres can open up.

WATCH: Dunrobin marina celebrates reopening as pandemic restrictions ease

Mike Cox, manager of the Port of Call Marina, says the last few years have been tough for the business and staff were looking forward to a better year in 2020. But with the pandemic, they haven’t been able to make the comeback they had planned. 0:55

Retail stores that aren't in malls can let people in and pet groomers and several other types of businesses can reopen Tuesday.

Ottawa police reported a 24 per cent increase in family dispute calls in the first month and a half of the lockdown, compared to the same period last year.

WATCH: Ottawa parents asking for help with teens who won't distance

Marisa Moher, executive director of Youturn Youth Services Centre, says staff are seeing more calls from parents who say their teenagers won’t respect physical distancing rules. 1:15

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 185 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 2,670 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 1,880 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 48 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and 26 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Along with Tuesday's retail openings, non-essential construction, some individual sports and surgeries will be allowed to resume in Ontario.

Ontario's provincial parks are now open for limited day use. Trails at Prescott-Russell's Larose Forest reopen tomorrow.

Gatineau Park is open for people within walking or biking distance to walk or cycle through, like its urban spaces and Ottawa city parks .

National parks start to reopen June 1. Quebec provincial parks remain closed.

Beginning tomorrow the National Capital Commission will close lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway on weekends during the day to help joggers and cyclists keep their distance.

The closure of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway continues every day.

See them before they're gone. The Canadian Tulip Festival ends Monday, May 18, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The ban on non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais is now lifted everywhere except crossings between Ottawa to Gatineau, angering some cottage owners who want to check on their properties this long weekend.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Ontario schools will remain closed through May and Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

It's been back-to-school week for some elementary school students in Quebec. We're talking to a parent whose kids are now back in the classroom. 8:35

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

WATCH: What habits from the pandemic will you keep?

With eight weeks of physical distancing under our belts, CBC Ottawa asked which new habits you’d like to keep after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. 1:06

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Pablo Rodriguez, right, works with staff on the front steps on the West Block on Parliament Hill, while physical distancing, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. On May 13, the Ontario government said in rare cases, children can also develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

A man uses his phone as he walks past a store on Thursday May 14, 2020 in Ottawa. The city's medical officer of health now recommends people wear non-medical masks more regularly. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa anyone with symptoms can now be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Some people, including those over age 60 and essential workers, will be given priority if possible.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

Clinics will be closed on Victoria Day.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

WATCH: How Ottawa's 'Quarantine Bears' are dealing with the pandemic

Lily Zeng, Sam Snow and Ray Zhou have been donning bear pyjamas to record cover versions of their favourite songs after finding themselves trapped inside during the pandemic. 1:27

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499 if you have questions after doing the province's self-assessment.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions after doing the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

