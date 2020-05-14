What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, May 14

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health now says anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should get tested .

A new report says the city of Ottawa may weather the economic damage of the pandemic better, compared to other cities.

Ontario is set to release its plan on relaxing restrictions today.

Quebec is preparing to ease restrictions on recreational activities including non-contact sports.

What's happening today?

Ottawa's local economy is expected to weather COVID-19 pandemic better than other major Canadian cities, according to a new report from the Conference Board of Canada .

Ottawa's growth in 2020 is still expected to decline but not by as much as other areas, in part thanks to a thriving tech sector and the federal public service.

The Ford government's plan for the first phase of lifting Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions is set to be announced today.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to allow the reopening of retail stores that are not in malls, as well as seasonal businesses, pet services, household cleaning and maintenance, and in-person health and counselling services.

Starting next week, Quebec plans to slowly begin to allow some sports and recreation activities in the province.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should go to one of Ottawa's three assessment sites, open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to be tested for the virus, Ottawa Public Health now says.

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 182 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 2,640 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 1,800 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 46 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 23 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are slowly being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Most of Ontario's provincial parks are now open for limited day use. The rest will open by the weekend. Trails at Prescott-Russell's Larose Forest will also reopen Saturday.

Gatineau Park is open for people within walking or biking distance to walk or cycle through, like its urban spaces and Ottawa city parks .

National parks and Quebec provincial parks remain closed.

Ontario schools will remain closed through May and Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

The ban on non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais is now lifted everywhere except crossings between Ottawa to Gatineau, angering some cottage owners who want to check on their properties this long weekend.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. On May 13, the Ontario government said in rare cases, children can also develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa anyone with symptoms can now be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Some people, including those over age 60 and essential workers, will be given priority if possible.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499 if you have questions after doing the province's self-assessment.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions after doing the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

For more information