What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 13

Recent developments:

What's happening today?

An Ottawa city councillor wants to expand a program that provides a controlled supply of injection opioids to users.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury says theft is on the rise, in part because people urgently need cash to feed their addictions and there are fewer options to make it.

WATCH: More crimes of opportunity during pandemic

Acting Deputy Chief Joan McKenna says police have seen more calls for commercial break-ins as business closures continue. 0:47

Rural communities around Ottawa are asking people not to travel to their cottages this upcoming long weekend.

A new Ontario emergency order gives it the power to put in "management alternatives" such as a hospital or corporation at long-term care homes struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak.

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 178 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 2,600 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 1,700 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 46 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 23 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are slowly being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Most of Ontario's provincial parks are now open for limited day use. The rest will open by the weekend.

Gatineau Park is open for people within walking or biking distance to walk or cycle through, like its urban spaces and Ottawa city parks .

National parks and Quebec provincial parks remain closed.

A visitor pauses to take photos of tulips at the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioner's Park in Ottawa, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The National Capital Commission initially posted signs indicating no stopping and no photography, intending to discourage people from gathering around the tulip beds. The decision was revised to allow people to take photos while maintaining physical distancing. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ontario schools will remain closed through May and Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

The ban on non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais is now lifted everywhere except for travel from Ottawa to Gatineau.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

WATCH: How photos on social media don't always tell the whole story

An apparent decrease in physical distancing awareness in Vancouver made waves on social media, after photographs of crowds on beaches sparked social media outrage. Some critics cautioned against getting too angry, suggesting the angles a photo is taken from may make people look closer or farther apart. 2:21

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa anyone with symptoms can now be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Some people, including those over age 60 and essential workers, will be given priority if possible.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

Stray Dog Brewing Company's Marc Plante shows off labels for the Moistly Mosaic IPA, named after the phrase inadvertently coined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa May 11, 2020. The brewery sold out of the beer in under 72 hours. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it if you have symptoms at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

WATCH: Ontario premier takes on touchy issue for cottagers

'It's going to be hard to hold back people going to their cottages,' says Doug Ford, as the May 24 weekend beckons after long COVID-19 isolation 2:25

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

My thanks to Karen Flanagan-McCarthy, Mohamed Adam and Andrew King for imagining what the pandemic would have been like in 1990. 20:27

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

For more information