What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 12

Recent developments:

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Ontario continues to trend down — in Ottawa more people recovered recently than tested positive.

Mail carriers describe the current situation as Christmas 2.0 , with as many parcels and deliveries but no end in sight.

Ottawa police say the number of vagrancy calls has nearly doubled in the first seven weeks of physical distancing rules.

What's happening today?

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the last several days represent a welcome "down-going trend," which may allow the province to move onto further relaxation of physical distancing rules. In Ottawa, the number of recoveries continue to outpace the number of people testing positive .

Ottawa police say calls reporting vagrancy nearly doubled during the first several weeks physical distancing measures were put in place. Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury says the situation underscores the lack of shelter space and need for more affordable housing in the city.

An Orléans mail carrier describes what it's been like hauling and delivering parcels during the pandemic. It's just as busy as Christmas except a constant threat of infection and the work keeps going, and going.

A runner passes a mural painted by artist Juliana LaChance thanking front-line workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 171 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 2,590 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 1,700 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 43 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 25 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because not everyone can be tested and results take time to process, though testing criteria are slowly being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Quebec now allows manufacturing businesses and commercial construction projects to start back up and Ontario has expanded what's considered essential construction. Retail stores in Ontario with a street entrance can now offer curbside pickup and delivery .

Most of Ontario's provincial parks are now open for limited day use. The rest will open by the weekend.

Gatineau Park reopened for people within walking or biking distance on Saturday. National parks and Quebec provincial parks remain closed.

People look at tulips during the Canadian Tulip Festival, at Commissioner's Park in Ottawa, in the mist of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The National Capital Commission is encouraging all flower admirers to maintain two metres between themselves and others and avoid crowding around tulip beds. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ontario schools will remain closed through May and Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall. Elementary students returned to class in much of Quebec, with a lot of new rules .

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

The ban on non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais is now lifted everywhere except Gatineau.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Kaite Burkholder Harris, executive director of the Alliance to End Homelessness, is asking people to be more empathetic when it comes to homelessness by advocating for access to proper housing rather than calling police to report homeless residents. 1:14

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa people who fit the criteria can be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Those with mild or moderate symptoms can visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

Parliament Hill is seen in the background as people walk through Major's Hill Park during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it if you have symptoms at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

The World Health Organization says there are many things to consider when deciding whether or not to open schools, including the intensity of coronavirus transmission in the community. 2:57

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

For more information