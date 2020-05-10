What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, May 11

Recent developments:

What's happening today?

Retail stores in Ontario with a street entrance can now reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, part of a gradual reopening of the provincial economy.

Green-shirted "park ambassadors" will start patrolling some of Ottawa's busiest public green spaces to help residents navigate the newly loosened COVID-19 restrictions. The city reopened green spaces within public parks last week, but amenities like play structures and benches remain off limits, as do dog parks, sports fields and basketball courts.

The majority of Ontario's provincial parks are also open for limited day use.

Quebec elementary schools outside the Montreal area will begin to welcome students back to classrooms. But things will look a lot different — and classrooms in western Quebec will likely be far from full.

WATCH: A Quebec teacher explains how she's preparing for the return of students

Quebec elementary school teacher Letha Henry says teachers have been trying to find ways to ensure physical distancing in classrooms and still keep young students engaged. 1:44

Both Quebec and Ontario will permit more construction projects to take place. In Ontario, new multi-unit residential construction projects like apartments and condominiums can begin, while existing projects are allowed to continue. Quebec will allow commercial construction projects to resume.

The ban on non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais will be lifted everywhere except in Gatineau.

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 161 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 2,550 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 1,500 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 43 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 21 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because everyone can't be tested and the results take time to process, though testing criteria are slowly being expanded .

What's open and closed?

Quebec plans to allow manufacturing businesses and commercial construction projects to start back up as of this coming Monday and Ontario has expanded what's considered essential construction.

Ontario garden centres and nurseries can now welcome customers back inside under certain rules.

Ontario hardware stores started bringing customers in on Saturday. Retailers with a street entrance can do curbside pickup or delivery starting Monday .

Gatineau Park reopened for people within walking or biking distance on May 9. New NCC rules mirror those in Ottawa by letting locals throw a ball or sit on a blanket on park space with people they live with.

WATCH: How one Gatineau school bus company is getting ready to transport students again

Quebec bus companies like Campeau Bus Lines are getting ready to take students back to school starting Monday. Buses are being cleaned, protective screens are being installed for drivers, and the seats are being marked to ensure physical distancing. 1:16

National parks remain closed, although Ontario provincial parks will open for limited use on Monday.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

As for schools: Ontario's will remain closed through May, but Quebec plans to open local elementary schools and daycares on Monday for parents who want to send their kids.

Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

LISTEN: No regional flexibility for COVID-19 restrictions, says premier

The province is not giving Kingston permission to ease some of the COVID-19 restrictions in that area. 7:51

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

People cross the Adawe Crossing footbridge in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

WATCH: When may 'bubbles' expand?

Some provinces are moving to allow people to double their so-called COVID-19 social bubbles. Chris Glover looks at why that's not yet happening in Ontario. 2:14

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool .

In Ottawa people who fit the criteria can be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Those with mild or moderate symptoms can visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it if you have symptoms at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

