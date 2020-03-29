What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, March 30

Recent developments:

Ottawa public health officials are investigating 16 new COVID-19 cases, including an outbreak at a second retirement home in the city.

An employee with Ottawa Fire Services has also fallen ill, according to the union.

Starting today, OC Transpo is switching to Saturday schedules for most weekday bus routes as ridership has declined precipitously.

Outside the city, three residents and one staff member at an Almonte, Ont., retirement home have come down with the respiratory disease.

Ontario is now allowing youth in the province's welfare system who pass the cut-off age during the pandemic to remain in care.

In western Quebec, health officials there reported two new cases Sunday, bringing the total in the Outaouais to 28.

Canada's top doctor says she's keeping a close eye on Ontario and Quebec to see if physical distancing measures are halting the spread of COVID-19.

What you should know

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario doubles roughly every four days, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is urging everyone to continue to practise physical distancing and self-isolation when required to flatten the curve as much as possible.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ottawa saw its first COVID-19-related death on March 25, a man in his 90s with no travel history .

Before this weekend, seven COVID-19 patients were in hospital intensive care. OPH has said most patients in the ICU are in their 50s and 60s, with only one patient over 70.

The city's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, said that's a reminder people of any age can have severe symptoms.

Etches has said the virus could infect 4,000 people a day at its peak if physical distancing and self-isolation recommendations aren't respected.

LISTEN: The latest from Vera Etches on COVID-19 in Ottawa

In a news conference conducted by telephone Friday, Vera Etches, with Ottawa Public Health, says health agencies are seeing people from a wide range of age groups falling seriously ill with COVID-19. 0:44

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips out, working from home and cancelling gatherings, even with friends or extended family.

OPH advises residents stay at least two metres away from anyone who's not a member of their immediate family.

Anyone who's had close contact with someone who has travelled outside the country should self-isolate for 14 days.

That means staying home and asking relatives, friends or neighbours to deliver groceries, medication and other supplies. All deliveries should be left at the door.

WATCH: Trudeau on why your choices matter today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says projections of how serious the COVID-19 pandemic could become in Canada depend on Canadians' own actions. 1:17

People who feel sick should also self-isolate for 14 days or until 24 hours after their symptoms are gone, whichever is longer.

Travellers who return to Canada must now enter a mandatory 14-day period of self-isolation or face a fine of up to $750,000, or as much as six months in jail, unless they're an essential worker.

Domestic travel by train or plane will also soon be off the table for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms.

How daily life is changing

Ottawa has declared a state of emergency, allowing city officials to buy equipment and supplies without the usual procurement process. That includes personal protective equipment, food for the vulnerable and hotel rooms for emergency workers.

Sports venues such as fields and courts are closed . City playgrounds, parks facilities and off-leash dog parks are closed. The NCC has shuttered Gatineau Park, along with parking lots at its trails and dog parks in Ottawa's Greenbelt.

Ontario and Quebec have ordered all non-essential businesses to close, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued an emergency order banning gatherings of five people or more.

Ontario Provincial Police have said their officers will fine individuals or businesses that break the physical distancing rules.

Police in Quebec are also enforcing a ban on gatherings of more than two people .

WATCH: Provinces open up COVID-19 snitch lines

The provinces have opened up non-compliance hotlines or websites for the public to report people who are not following social distancing or isolation rules. 1:56

Quebec schools are closed until at least May, while Ontario has launched an e-learning program while its schools remain closed, likely past the initial date of April 6.

Public transit authorities are scaling back service because ridership has dropped substantially.

Service Canada has closed its centres to in-person visits, focusing on telephone and online work.

Ottawa residents needing information can still call 311, and essential services like garbage and recycling collection — as well as some bylaw services — will continue.

What the health-care sector is doing

Ottawa's health-care sector is ramping up for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

Doctors, nurses and cleaning staff in Ottawa are already starting to ration disposable masks to conserve the current supply.

The Montfort and Queensway Carleton hospitals are preparing to open urgent care centres for COVID-19 patients. More details are expected this week.

The Ottawa Hospital is doubling its intensive care beds and seeking donations of masks and other personal protective equipment at coviddonations@toh.ca.

CHEO, the region's children's hospital, has seen one health-care worker at its outpatient clinic.

A spokesperson says the individual did not come into contact with any patients and hasn't been at the hospital since March 18.

CHEO has identified three people who did interact with the infected person, and all have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days. The infected employee is also in self-isolation.

Three residents and one staff member at the Almonte Country Haven, a retirement home in Almonte, Ont., have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the local health unit. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

Cases at retirement homes

OPH says there have been two outbreaks at Ottawa retirement homes — one at the Promenade home in Orléans and one at the Maplewood Retirement Community near the city's train station.

As of Friday, the resident at Promenade who was infected was in hospital with their spouse.

Three people and one staff member at the Almonte Country Haven in Almonte, Ont., have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Front Steps: Ottawa photographer brings viral photo project to Rockland

Families in Clarence-Rockland gathered on their porches and driveways in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to have their photos taken from a distance. Photographer Stacey Laviolette was inspired by The Front Steps Project, and used the movement to raise money for the Rockland Help Centre’s food bank. 1:57

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from a very mild, cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

They may take up to 14 days to appear, which is why that's the period of self-isolation.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

(CBC News)

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The virus can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as touching or handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, mobile phones, tables and light switches if they touch their eyes, nose or mouth before washing their hands.

Ontario had 1,355 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 23 deaths. Quebec has 2,840 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

When to get tested

OPH asks that anyone who's concerned first fill out Ontario's online COVID-19 assessment tool.

Unless you have severe symptoms, like shortness of breath, the best course of action is to stay home. Currently Ottawa is prioritizing tests for those most in need.

If you have a worsening cough and/or fever and you've travelled outside of Canada — or have been in contact with someone been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days — visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue near Carleton University. You don't have to call ahead.

If you meet some criteria but don't have symptoms, you won't be tested and should self-isolate for 14 days. If you have severe symptoms and cannot manage at home, call 911.

In western Quebec:

Gatineau's downtown assessment location is at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond.

Outaouais residents should call the regional help line at 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not.

If your symptoms require a trip to the emergency room, call ahead if your condition allows to let them know your travel history.

Kingston, Ont.

The assessment centre in Kingston is now at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you develop mild-to-moderate symptoms after travelling, either contact your health-care provider or go to the test site.

Kingston's public health unit says to check its website for information, and call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 with any remaining questions.

Other communities

The public health unit in the Belleville, Ont., area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they've checked the website and still have questions.

The same advice goes for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It opened a testing site by referral only at the Brockville Memorial Centre at 100 Magedoma Blvd. that's open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Referrals can come from a family doctor or the public health unit and will only be given to the sick and people who have left the country or been in close contact with a suspected or confirmed case.

Hawkesbury, Ont., has an assessment centre at 750 Laurier St. open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Only visit if you have new or worsening symptoms and have travelled or been in contact with a confirmed case. Go to CHEO if you're looking after an infant younger than six months old who fits this description.

Self-isolate if you have mild symptoms, go to the hospital if your symptoms are severe.

Only people older than age 70, who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Its public health unit says people who have symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed case should use the province's self-assessment tool .

Call Telehealth​​​, their health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if they still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have questions about their health.

First Nations communities

The Mohawk communities of Akwesasne and Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) have declared a state of emergency to prepare for possible cases.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. A home test may be possible after that.

In Akwesasne, community members are asked to carry their status cards when crossing the Canada-U.S. border for essential trips.

The Algonquin communities of Kitigan Zibi and Pikwakanagan have scaled back non-essential services and are asking residents to follow public health advice.

For more information, visit: