What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, March 19

Recent developments:

What Ottawans should know

Ottawa Public Health continues to ask all residents to exercise social distancing as much as possible. This means if you can, you should work from home.

To practise social distancing, residents should limit the number of other people they come into close contact with, avoid non-essential trips out into the community, cancel gatherings and try to keep a two-metre distance from others.

The current recommendation from Ottawa Public Health is that time spent outdoors is fine — so long as you keep your distance from others.

WATCH: Catch up what happened in Ottawa Wednesday

From cases to closures to emergency financial relief, here’s what happened in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 18. CBC’s Joanne Chianello reports. 2:18

If you've recently left the country or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

People should also self-isolate if they feel sick until 24 hours after symptoms are gone.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency March 17, banning organized public events larger than 50 people and closing daycares, recreation centres and eat-in restaurants for the rest of the month.

Quebec put similar measures in place on Sunday, March 15.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and take-out and drive-thru food businesses will stay open but many stores, including Hudson's Bay and Chapters, are temporarily closing, leaving workers uncertain about how they'll make ends meet.

WATCH: Ottawans keep busy outside during outbreak

As gyms close and employees begin working from home, many Ottawa residents are getting outside in search of exercise. Ottawa Public Health says going for walks or visiting parks is fine as long as you avoid crowds and keep a distance of one to two metres away from others. 0:40

Some grocery stores and pharmacies are opening early for more vulnerable customers including the elderly.

The federal government announced Wednesday both a $82 billion aid package and that the Canada/U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel.

A number of new closures in Ottawa-Gatineau, including many municipal facilities, went into effect March 16.

Public transit is still running, but with some changes.

Medical staff prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa, during a media tour on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa residents needing information can still call 311 and all essential services such as garbage and recycling collection, and bylaw some services — will continue.

Ottawa and now Gatineau have suspended parking enforcement on residential streets.

Ottawa will vote next week on deferring city property taxes for those who'll be financially hit by COVID-19.

WATCH: Apply online if you need employment insurance

Eddy Bourque, president of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union, is asking workers to apply for employment insurance online if they can, since limiting the number of face-to-face interactions is key in stopping the spread of COVID-19. 0:50

Hydro Ottawa won't disconnect anyone's power until the end of July and is suspending "account collection actions."

The University of Ottawa is closing its residences on Sunday, March 22, to students unless they're in exceptional circumstances, such as some international students.

Carleton and Algonquin College are requesting students move out by that date, while Queen's is asking students to apply if they want to stay in residence.

Spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Fourteen people in Ottawa have now tested positive for COVID-19, including Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a City of Ottawa employee at 100 Constellation Dr., a Health Canada employee at Tunney's Pasture and three employees of tech company Ciena in Kanata.

It's not yet clear whether an unidentified Ottawa Senators player with mild symptoms the team announced late Tuesday night is among that number.

One Ottawa patient, a person in their 60s, is in hospital.

All confirmed cases are linked to travel.

WATCH: Quebec to increase COVID-19 testing, premier says

Quebec Premier François Legault sought to reassure residents on Wednesday as the province reported its first death from COVID-19, saying the health-care system is prepared. 1:30

There are a total of 28 cases in eastern Ontario — nine separated from the public at CFB Trenton.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Quebec had 94 confirmed cases, Ontario had 214 — five are no longer considered contagious — and 645 confirmed cases nationwide.

Nine deaths in Canada have been linked to COVID-19: seven in B.C., one in Quebec and one in Barrie, Ont.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from a very mild, cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Anyone who has difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to wake up and bluish lips or face should go to the emergency room.

WATCH: Premier urges Ontarians to stop hoarding

During a Wednesday news conference, Ontario Premier Doug Ford asked residents to avoid panic-buying, saying there are plenty of supplies to go around. 0:49

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The virus can also spread through close, prolonged contact, like touching or handshaking, and it can spread from person to person via surfaces like door handles, mobile phones, tables and light switches.

That's why washing hands thoroughly and keeping surfaces clean, along with social distancing, can help stop its spread.

Important links and contacts

Anyone in Ottawa who has a new or worsening cough or fever and has travelled outside Canada, or has been in contact with a confirmed case, should go to the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

If you don't have symptoms, you won't be tested and should self-isolate for 14 days.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue near Carleton University. It's unique because you don't have to call ahead.

It's meant to divert non-emergency cases away from hospitals.

People with mild symptoms who do not meet these criteria should self-isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms are gone.

People with severe symptoms should call 911.

In eastern Ontario outside Ottawa:

There is also an assessment centre in Kingston, which reported its first three cases March 17, at the Hotel Dieu Hospital at 166 Brock St., open 1 to 8 p.m.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

The province advises people experiencing symptoms to call their local health unit. Telehealth, normally at 1-866-797-0000, is having technical problems.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they've checked the website and still have questions.

Kingston's public health unit says check its website and call it (since Telehealth is not working) with remaining questions.

Renfrew County's unit says people should only call 613-735-8654 ext. 577 if they have symptoms and have returned to Canada within 14 days. The same advice goes for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 613-345-5685.

The Mohawk community of Akwesasne, near Cornwall, has declared a state of emergency to prepare for possible cases and is asking for a screening centre.

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte near Belleville have also declared a state of emergency and are asking residents to self-isolate and to avoid all unnecessary travel to other communities.

The Algonquin communities Kitigan Zibi and Pikwakanagan have scaled back non-essential services and are asking residents to follow general public health advice.

In western Quebec:

Gatineau's downtown assessment location at 135 Blvd. Saint-Raymond can do 56 tests a day and the test results take about 24 hours.

Anyone who's left the country should self-isolate for 14 days and call the province's toll-free line at 1-877-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever.

Anyone else who is sick should avoid direct contact with vulnerable people and practise social distancing.

If your symptoms require a trip to the emergency room, call ahead to that number if your condition allows to let them know your travel history.

