What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 18

Ottawa Public Health is advising residents to exercise social distancing as much as possible. This means if you can, you should work from home.

If you've recently left the country or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled, you should self-isolate for 14 days. People should also self-isolate if they feel sick.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency March 17, banning organized public events larger than 50 people and closing daycares, recreation centres and eat-in restaurants for the rest of the month.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and take-out and drive-thru food businesses will stay open but many stores, including Hudson's Bay and Chapters, are temporarily closing.

A number of new closures in Ottawa-Gatineau — including many municipal facilities — came into effect March 16, ahead of the provincial state of emergency.

Public transit is still running, but with some changes.

Libraries and other non-essential city services closed to the public Monday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

People needing information can still call 311 and all essential services — think garbage and recycling collection, or bylaw services — will continue.

Ottawa is not enforcing parking limits on residential streets, while also considering deferring property taxes for those who'll be financially hit by COVID-19.

Hydro Ottawa is not disconnecting power until the end of July and is suspending "account collection actions."

Spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Thirteen people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, including Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a City of Ottawa employee at 100 Constellation Dr., and three employees of tech company Ciena in Kanata.

One Ottawa patient in their 60s is in hospital.

Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said Sunday COVID-19 is likely spreading in the community and people should limit "non-essential trips" out of their homes and avoid crowded areas.

As of Tuesday evening, Quebec had 63 confirmed cases, Ontario had 189 — five are no longer considered contagious — and Canada had more than 420.

Five people in Canada have died: four linked to a care home in B.C., and one in Barrie, Ont.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from a very mild, cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Anyone has difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to wake up and bluish lips or face should go to the emergency room.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The virus can also spread through close, prolonged contact, like touching or shaking hands, and it can spread from person to person via surfaces like door handles, mobile phones, tables and light switches.

That's why washing hands thoroughly and keeping surfaces clean, along with social distancing, can help stop its spread.

Important links and contacts

Anyone who has a new or worsening cough or fever and has travelled outside Canada, or has been in contact with someone who has recently travelled in the last 14 days, should go to the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue near Carleton University.

It's meant to divert non-emergency cases away from hospitals and tested more than 1,100 people in its first four days. The government of Ontario has put out a self-assessment tool to help people navigate.

Gatineau's downtown assessment location at 135 Blvd. Saint-Raymond has also opened.

It can do 56 tests a day and the test results take about 24 hours.

There is also an assessment centre in Kingston, which reported its first three cases March 17, at the Hotel Dieu Hospital at 166 Brock St., open 1 to 8 p.m.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Medical staff prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa, during a media tour on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

In eastern Ontario outside Ottawa:

In general the province says to call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or your local health unit if you are experiencing symptoms.

There have been waits to speak to someone on Telehealth, and on Monday the province said it was bringing in more nurses to work the lines.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking that you only call them at 613-966-5500 if you've checked their website and still have questions, or if you develop symptoms after leaving the country.

Kingston's public health unit says check its website and call Telehealth with remaining questions.

Renfrew County's unit says to only call 613-735-8654 extension 577 if you have symptoms and have returned to Canada within 14 days.

The Mohawk community of Akwesasne, near Cornwall, has declared a state of emergency to prepare for possible cases and is asking for a screening centre.

In western Quebec:

Anyone who's left the country should self-isolate for 14 days and call the province's toll-free line at 1-877-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever.

