What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 9

Recent developments:

Ontario releases "Stage Two" of its reopening plan on Monday.

A host of personal care businesses (including hair and nail salons) can reopen on Friday.

Some pools in Ottawa hope to be ready for swimmers by July.

Local businesses are trying to figure out how to reopen safely.

What's happening today?

Ottawans desperate to fix a COVID-cut or tame their straggly manes may soon be able to book an appointment with a real-life professional hairdresser.

Yesterday, Ontario released the details of its " Stage Two " reopening plan. It comes into effect in Ottawa on Friday.

Here are a few highlights of new activities and businesses that can restart in the region: all existing and new drive-in movie venues, practice time for outdoor recreational team sports, Ontario Parks RV sites and all other campgrounds, paintball and mini golf, all indoor and outdoor public pools (except wave pools, water parks and water slides), shopping malls, restaurant and bar patios and personal care services, like haircutting.

While many of these businesses and services can resume Friday, it's unclear how many will be able to. Some pool operators, for example, say they need time to get their facilities and programs ready.

Twenty-four of Ontario's 34 public health units will be allowed to move into Phase 2 on Friday. The remaining 10, concentrated primarily in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and near the U.S.-Canada border, will need to wait until new daily case numbers consistently decrease. 3:17

How many cases are there?

As of OPH's latest report on Sunday, there have been 2,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 254 deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

There are nearly 3,200 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,500 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 50 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 27 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Ontario is in "Stage 1" of its three-stage reopening plan. Starting on Friday, Ottawa and two dozen other regions of Ontario enter " Stage 2 ." As of Friday, public pools can reopen, as can restaurant patios, salons, all shopping malls and a host of other businesses.

Ontario Parks campgrounds and private campgrounds can also open for RV, car camping and all other types of camping starting Friday.

In Quebec, malls, campgrounds and Airbnbs , courts and services such as dentist offices and hair salons reopened .

The Falafel Guys' Ahmed Altaouil tosses saj bread as he prepares a meal for a customer to pick up, at the Ottawa Farmers' Market at Lansdowne Park, which opened only for online order pickups due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The City of Ottawa has cancelled all summer day camps and is providing refunds or credits. The city said it hopes to set up a different type of camp format, similar to what the City of Gatineau is doing .

Soccer and baseball teams in western Quebec can begin training, but players will have to continue physical distancing.

Outdoor team sports may resume in Ontario as well, if physically distanced, and for training only.

Quebec elementary schools outside Montreal are open. Schools for its older students and all Ontario schools are closed through summer.

Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with Ontario promising a fall plan for younger students by July and Quebec hoping to have students back in class full-time .

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

People wait in a line for the cashiers, separated by their carts and a corral made of tape to allow for physical distancing, at a garden centre in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested .

Tests are done at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam arrives for a news conference in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

Napanee's test centre is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it at 613-966-5500, their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

If you have no symptoms, you can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting 613-813-6864. You can also call Picton's number as a backup.

You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council planned to let businesses reopen as of May 29. Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

