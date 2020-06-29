What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 30

Recent developments

Ottawa is encouraging people to keep their Canada Day celebrations small this year.

CBC Ottawa has a list of fun things you can still do to celebrate on Wednesday.

The City of Ottawa is considering making non-medical masks mandatory, following similar moves by other Ontario cities.

What's the latest?

With Canada Day approaching, health officials are reminding the public that gatherings of more than 10 people are still not allowed in Ontario.

Instead, Ottawa Public Health is encouraging people to keep their celebrations small , and if possible, hold them outside where it's easier to physically distance.

If you're looking for some inspiration on how to spend your day off on Wednesday, CBC Ottawa has a full list of ideas from virtual Canada Day celebrations, to in-vehicle entertainment, to cheap thrills to help you cool in the summer heat.

This week, the City of Ottawa is looking to make the use of non-medical masks mandatory at indoor businesses in Ottawa. The move follows similar regulations in Kingston and Guelph .

Large, Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, including those on Parliament Hill, are cancelled this year. The city is recommending people take part in small gatherings outside with close contacts only. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 263 deaths.

There are more than 3,300 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health units say more than 2,800 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in "Stage 2" of the province's recovery plan, allowing more activities and "circles" of up to 10 people that don't have to distance .

The City of Ottawa has started warning people tickets will be given out again next week for overstaying at on-street parking spaces with posted time limits.

Drivers will have to feed Kingston's parking metres again as of today.

Some streets in Ottawa's ByWard Market turn into patio space starting Saturday. Ottawa's pools start to open next week.

Quebec now allows indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people , including in places of worship and indoor sports venues , and has relaxed rules at daycares .

A man sits on a patio in the ByWard Market in Ottawa on June 23, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

The province has also allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen.

The National Gallery of Canada reopens Thursdays to Sundays starting July 18.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Masks are mandatory in many indoor spaces in Kingston and the City of Ottawa is considering a similar rule.

WATCH: Ottawa considers making masks mandatory

Vera Etches, chief medical officer of health, says Ottawa Public Health is “seriously exploring” making masks mandatory for residents in commercial settings. 0:52

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

The Brewer Arena site is closed Canada Day but the others are open regular hours.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

WATCH: How Japan kept COVID-19 outbreaks under control

Japan faced dire warnings about the COVID-19 pandemic and a few scares, but managed to keep cases under control without mandatory lockdowns. Some say Japan’s system of wearing masks, avoiding crowds and using rigorous contact tracing could be a model for other countries until there’s a vaccine. 2:13

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A COVID-19 assessment centre will open in Alexandria next week, running Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

All test centres are closed on Canada Day.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, replacing the location at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Find it at Gate 2.

It's closed Canada Day, replaced by a drive-thru test site at St. Lawrence College.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There is a pop-up clinic in Madoc on Friday. You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877-644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

WATCH: WHO director says COVID-19 far from over

'The pandemic is actually speeding up,' says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the world needs to learn to live with the virus without losing hope. 1:56

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council let businesses reopen May 29 and is not running checkpoints at entrances during the day.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

For more information