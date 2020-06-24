What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, June 29

Recent developments

An employee at a second nail salon in Kingston, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health unit says.

Ontario reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units continued to decline.

In Ottawa, public health officials reported another four cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,083, with no new deaths.

Four of Ottawa's five city beaches reopened this weekend.

The Ottawa Public Library is expanding who can reserve and pick up items at their six open branches.

Parking enforcement resumes today for spaces with posted time limits, although warnings will be handed out the first week, not tickets.

What's the latest?

An employee at a second nail salon in Kingston, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health unit says. Public health officials now say 22 confirmed cases are connected to last week's outbreak at Binh's Nails and Spa.

The health unit has now implemented a policy making masks mandatory at a wide range of indoor businesses and public spaces, and other eastern Ontario municipalities say they're considering following suit.

WATCH | Canada's COVID deaths in long-term care double the average of other countries

A study released this week found the proportion of Canadian COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities is about twice the average of rates in other developed countries. 7:50

The City of Ottawa will resume parking enforcement today for on-street parking spaces with posted time limits. Ticketing was halted at the start of the pandemic for spots with time limits between 15 minutes and six hours, since many people were working from home.

Warnings will be handed out for the first week, with officers issuing tickets as of Monday, July 6. Officers are still not enforcing streets without posted time limits.

The Confederation LRT line is scheduled to be up and running today, after more than a week of repairs to the problem-plagued system. Mask use is mandatory on all OC Transpo trains and buses.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 263 deaths.

There are more than 3,300 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Health units say more than 2,800 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in " Stage 2 " of the province's recovery plan, allowing more activities and "circles" of up to 10 people.

Some streets in Ottawa's ByWard Market turn into patio space starting Saturday.

Ottawa's pools start to open next Monday.

Quebec now allows indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people , including in places of worship and indoor sports venues , and has relaxed rules at daycares .

The province has also allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen.

Quebec has also allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

WATCH: As summer jobs dry up, volunteer grant helps fill the gaps, student says

Sagni Kuma, who just graduated from high school, says the grant will help her keep doing the volunteer work she loves while also saving for university. 0:59

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Quebec allows closer distancing in some circumstances .

Ottawa Public Health wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask if they can't stay two metres from strangers, like at a grocery store.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

A rider wears a mask as they wait for an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa June 15, 2020, the first day wearing one was mandatory on the capital's public transit service. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Ontario hopes to start testing a federal contact tracing app next week that would let users know if they've been close to a confirmed case.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

A employee-screening form translated into Inuktitut is one of several available in a number of indigenous languages at Ottawa Public Health. (OPH)

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A COVID-19 assessment centre will open in Alexandria next week, running Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

People line up to get into a business in Ottawa's Stittsville community on June 24, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. This assessment centre replaces the previous location at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There are weekly pop-up clinics in other communities and you may also qualify for a home test.

WATCH: Restarting surgeries, with precautions

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877 644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

After Kingston, Ont., mandated masks be worn in indoor businesses and public settings, two other municipalities in eastern Ontario said they were considering doing the same. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council let businesses reopen May 29 and is not running checkpoints at entrances during the day.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

For more information