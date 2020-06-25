What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, June 26

Recent developments

Family doctors say PPE is so hard to find, they're turning to charities to help.

A plant biologist at U of O is working to create an edible vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Four of Ottawa's five city beaches reopen tomorrow at noon.

What's the latest?

Ontario family doctors are increasingly turning to charities to scrounge up and pay for personal protective equipment they need to keep employees and patients safe.

Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, says many primary care doctors are struggling to find enough of the personal protective equipment that will allow them to see patients safely. 1:12

University of Ottawa professor and plant biologist Allyson MacLean tells CBC she's been busy working with vegetables these last few months attempting to create a vaccine for COVID-19 you can eat.

University of Ottawa plant biologist Allyson MacLean demonstrates the process for injecting edible plants with bacterial solution, which will hopefully cause the leaves to gradually produce a vaccine for COVID-19. 0:45

Most Ottawa beaches reopen tomorrow, with Britannia Beach the exception. Gatineau and NCC beaches are open now.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 262 deaths.

There are more than 3,300 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,775 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in " Stage 2 " of the province's recovery plan, allowing more activities and "circles" of up to 10 people who don't have to distance.

Quebec now allows indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people , including in places of worship and indoor sports venues , and has relaxed rules at daycares .

The province has allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen.

Kingston starts closing parts of some downtown streets this week to offer more space for people and businesses. Some streets in Ottawa's ByWard Market turn into patio space starting July 4.

Workers assemble a patio along York Street in Ottawa on June 25, 2020. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

Ottawa's pools start to open July 6.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

Dr Darine El-Chaar and a team from the Ottawa Hospital have launched a study, to help answer that question. 6:42

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Quebec allows closer distancing in some circumstances .

The family of Nathaniel Bulatovic gather in Appleford Park to celebrate his high school graduation. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa Public Health wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

A construction worker keeps their face covered in downtown Ottawa June 23, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Should immunocompromised people be expanding their social bubbles or dining on a restaurant's patio? We're talking to Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Vera Etches about how those groups should be navigating stage two of Ontario's re-opening. 8:46

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Ontario hopes to start testing a federal contact tracing app next week that would let users know if they've been close to a confirmed case.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

A employee-screening form translated into Inuktitut is one of several available in a number of indigenous languages at Ottawa Public Health. (OPH)

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A COVID-19 assessment centre will open in Alexandria next week, running Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

People walk through and shop in Ottawa's ByWard Market on June 25, 2020. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open for walk-ins. It will be closed Sunday to move to the Leon's Centre and open again there Monday.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There are weekly pop-up clinics in other communities and you may also qualify for a home test.

WATCH: Restarting surgeries, with precautions

Many provinces are starting to resume non-emergency surgeries delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s a complicated balance of trying to clear the backlogs and keeping patients safe. 2:03

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877 644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

An employee of Chocolats Favoris snaps a photo as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Hadrien Trudeau visit the store in Gatineau, Que., on Fête nationale du Québec June 24, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council let businesses reopen May 29 and is not running checkpoints at entrances during the day.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

