What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, June 22

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health reported only one new COVID-19 case Sunday, bringing the city's total to 2,055 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Ontario reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as the number of people in hospital continues to decline.

Five community centres remain open today to help Ottawans escape the heat and humidity, but visitors are asked to bring masks.

The Confederation Line's full closure has been extended until the end of the week, the latest work to take place while ridership is down.

As of today, the city is restarting previously cancelled household hazardous waste depots.

What's the latest?

Environment Canada has extended a heat warning into tomorrow, so the City of Ottawa will keep five community centres open today for people to cool down: Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre, Hintonburg Community Centre, Sandy Hill Community Centre and St-Laurent Complex.

Physical distancing measures will be in place, and people should bring a cloth mask if they have one.

A cyclist passes an Ottawa mural painted by artist Juliana LaChance thanking COVID-19 workers for their efforts. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Splash pads are also open, although beaches do not officially open until Saturday. Indoor and outdoor pools, along with wading pools, are still closed but set to open next month .

With ridership down because of COVID-19, RTG is performing maintenance on the problem-plagued Confederation Line and has now received permission to keep the line closed until the end of the week. R1 bus service will operate along its full length throughout the closure.

Household hazardous waste depots restart today with updated safety guidelines. People will not be allowed to leave their vehicles, which will have to be spaced apart, but they won't be required to wear masks.

Starting today, Quebec residents will be able to gather indoors in groups of up to 50 people and will only have to stay up to 1.5 metres apart.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,055 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 260 deaths.

There are more than 3,275 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,750 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in " Stage 2 " of the province's recovery plan, allowing "circles" of up to 10 people who don't have to distance as long as they limit close contact to that group.

Quebec also has different restrictions for different regions . Last week, it announced new rules for its long-term care homes that don't have a COVID-19 outbreak. Residents are also able to dine-in at restaurants and gather in groups of up to 50 people.

It plans to allow indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people starting today, including in places of worship , along with changes to daycare rules .

Kingston starts closing parts of some downtown streets this week to offer more space for businesses and pedestrians.

Ontario Parks reopens some campsites and services starting starting today.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Children in Quebec can now be one metre apart at school and day camps. Starting Monday, all Quebecers can be within 1.5 metres of each other while seated at indoor venues such as theatres.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

A construction worker wears a mask on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 28, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Ontario hopes to test a federal contact tracing app next month that would let users know if they've been close to a confirmed case.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open seven days a week for walk-ins. Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There are weekly pop-up clinics in other communities and you may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877 644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council let businesses reopen May 29 and is not running checkpoints at entrances during the day.

For more information