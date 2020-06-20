What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, June 21

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health reported another five cases of COVID-19 on the first day of summer. No new deaths were reported.

Ontario reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, marking the first time in nearly a week that the province reported more than 200 cases in a single day.

Hundreds of Ottawans — many wearing masks — turned out to a march Saturday to remember Abdirahman Abdi.

It's the last day of the virtual Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival.

Splash pads are open in Ottawa to help families stay cool during this weekend.

Cooling centres are open to the public at five community centres across the city.

Quebecers will be able to gather indoors in groups of up to 50 people starting Monday.

What's the latest?

Hundreds of people flooded Ottawa's downtown Saturday to march in remembrance of Abdirahman Abdi, who died after a violent altercation with Ottawa police in 2016.

The group protested outside police headquarters. The march also comes amid calls for the police association president to resign after he was captured on an audio recording using a sexist slur to describe a member of the city's Black community.

Two protesters hold up signs at the Justice for Abdirahman rally in Ottawa on June 20, 2020. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Emergency cooling centres are available this weekend at five community centres in Ottawa: Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre, Hintonburg Community Centre, Sandy Hill Community Centre and St-Laurent Complex.

Splash pads are also open; however, beaches do not officially open until June 27.

Indoor and outdoor pools, along with wading pools, are still closed but set to open next month .

Like many events, the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival has had to move online. The three-day festival happens every year during National Indigenous History Month and bookends the longest day of the year.

Farmers markets are open and no longer require people to register in advance.

Starting Monday, Quebecers will be able to gather indoors in groups of up to 50 people and will only have to stay up to 1.5 metres apart.

Splash pads in Ottawa are now open. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal/The Associated Press)

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 260 deaths.

There are 3,275 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,750 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in " Stage 2 " of the province's recovery plan, allowing "circles" of up to 10 people who don't have to distance as long as they limit close contact to that group.

Quebec also has different restrictions for different regions . Thursday evening it announced new rules for its long-term care homes that don't have a COVID-19 outbreak.

It plans to allow indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people next week, including in places of worship , along with changes to daycare rules .

Kingston starts closing parts of some downtown streets next week to offer more space for businesses and pedestrians.

Ontario Parks says it's ready to begin opening some campsites and services starting next week .

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Children in Quebec can now be one metre apart at school and day camps. Starting Monday, all Quebecers can be within 1.5 metres of each other while seated at indoor venues such as theatres.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

A rider wears a mask as they wait for an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa June 15, 2020, the first day wearing one was mandatory on the capital's public transit service. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Ontario hopes to test a federal contact tracing app next month that would let users know if they've been close to a confirmed case.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open seven days a week for walk-ins. Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

WATCH: 100 days of Canadian quarantine

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There are weekly pop-up clinics in other communities and you may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877 644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council let businesses reopen May 29 and is not running checkpoints at entrances during the day.

