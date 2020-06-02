What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 2

Recent developments:

Families in Ottawa are trying to figure out what to do if there's no camp this summer.

Ottawa Tourism is getting $5.2M in federal funding but local businesses say this season's already a bust.

Ottawa is the first city to ask riders to wear non-medical masks on board public transit.

What's happening today?

Ottawa families that rely on camps for kids are trying to come up with viable back-up plans this summer. The city and many municipalities are in a holding pattern, awaiting further direction from the province on whether it will relax closure orders affecting summer camps.

Businesses that rely on tourists say the federal government's injection of $5.2 million into Ottawa Tourism offers a little consolation at a bleak time for the industry, where losses are mounting in the hundreds of millions.

Ottawa will become the first city in Canada to officially require passengers and staff on its public transit system to wear masks.

The city's transit commission approved OC Transpo's plan yesterday to make mandatory the wearing of non-medical masks or some other sort of face covering to stifle COVID-19's spread. Rules take effect starting June 15; however, people who do not wear a mask will still be able to board a bus or train.

OC Transpo general manager John Manconi says riders who are able to must wear a mask while using public transit, though enforcement will focus on education rather than punitive measures. 1:16

How many cases are there?

There have been 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 244 deaths linked to the respiratory illness, as of the latest Ottawa Public Health data available Monday. There are more than 3,100 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Nearly 2,400 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

The deaths of 50 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and 36 more in the wider region have also been tied to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because, until recently , not everyone could be tested in Ontario. Also, not everyone with COVID-19 will go to get tested (potentially because they are asymptomatic) and results take time to process.

What's open and closed?

Ontario is in "stage one" of its three-stage reopening plan. When ready, its next stage should bring more offices, outdoor spaces and gatherings back.

On May 31, the farmers market at Lansdowne Park reopened for pre-ordering and pickup-by-appointment. Drive-in movie theatres and batting cages in Ontario also opened Sunday.

In Quebec, malls, campgrounds and Airbnbs , courts and services such as dentist offices and hair salons reopened Monday .

National parks and historic sites across Canada, which includes Rideau Canal lockstations. Backcountry camping at Ontario Parks sites and recreational camping on Crown lands in Ontario is open.

A staff member at Local Public Eatery at Lansdowne Park prepares new patio furniture, purchased before the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to close their doors to patrons, in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Patios and dining in remain closed, with many restaurants switching to pickups and deliveries. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The City of Ottawa has cancelled all summer day camps and is providing refunds or credits. The city said it hopes to set up a different type of camp format, similar to what the City of Gatineau is doing , but didn't release any plans Monday.

Many parks are now open with limits , such as not using playground equipment or gathering.

Quebec elementary schools outside Montreal are open. Schools for its older students and all Ontario schools are closed through summer.

The closure of overnight camping and some day-use activities at provincial parks and conservation reserves will continue until at least June 14.

Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with Ontario promising a fall plan for younger students by July and Quebec hoping to have students back in class full-time .

Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association, says that if tourist attractions are able to reopen this summer, the city could attract “some of the road-trip market.” 1:10

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

Circles are painted on the grass in one section of Mooney's Bay Park in Ottawa, to encourage people to maintain physical distancing, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

Brent Moloughney, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health, says healthcare workers and residents of long-term care homes, two groups vulnerable to contracting the virus and who have access to regular testing, are predominantly women. 0:56

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested .

Tests are done at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

Pontiac MNA André Fortin says co-ordination between Ottawa and Gatineau is key when it comes to reopening during the pandemic. 1:16

Napanee's test centre is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it at 613-966-5500, their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

If you have no symptoms, you can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting 613-813-6864. You can also call Picton's number as a backup.

You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council planned to let businesses reopen as of May 29. Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

