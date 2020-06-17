What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, June 18

Recent developments:

See how an Almonte wedding photographer turned his skills on the pandemic to capture the eeriness of the shutdown.

Bluesfest and the NAC announce drive-in concerts for music lovers to enjoy at a safe distance.

Ottawa reported no new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, a first since March.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Bluesfest and The National Arts Centre, both sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic this summer, are teaming up to deliver a series of live drive-in concerts , beginning at the end of July.

Headliners include: Sam Roberts Band, Patrick Watson and Tim Hicks.

Ryan Gordon, an Almonte, Ont., wedding planner and photographer, tells CBC he felt compelled to try to capture the eeriness of the COVID-19 pandemic on film.

His images gained attention after he posted them on the Friends of Mississippi Mills Facebook page, and now they'll be the focus of a new exhibit at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, called Faces & Fabric of a Small Town During Pandemic.

Photographer Ryan Gordon trained his lens on the eeriness of Almonte’s empty streets during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:09

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 260 deaths caused by the respiratory illness. Ottawa Public Health reported no new cases or deaths on Wednesday.

Experts estimate one per cent of the city's population , or about 10,000 people, have contracted COVID-19, but the majority of cases were undiagnosed.

There are 3,255 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,700 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 101 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 32 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario entered " Stage 2 " of the province's recovery plan on June 12, allowing "circles" of up to 10 people who don't have to distance as long as they limit close contact to that group.

Quebec is allowing individual activities rather than focusing on stages. It too has different restrictions for different regions and plans to allow indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people next week.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says businesses are struggling to pay the bills during extended closures and with an expected drop in tourism this summer, future revenue is also in jeopardy. 1:07

The Ottawa Farmers' Market says it will no longer require shoppers to preregister starting this Sunday at Lansdowne Park. Market organizers encourage customers to pre-order, and say they will limit crowds.

Kingston starts closing parts of some downtown streets next week to offer more space for businesses and pedestrians.

Ontario Parks says it's ready to begin opening some campsites and services starting next week .

Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with Ontario promising a fall plan for younger students by July.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

People sit on a bench facing the Champlain Bridge on June 16, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Children in Quebec can now be one metre apart at school and day camps. Starting next week, all Quebecers can be within 1.5 metres of each other while seated at indoor venues such as theatres.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

Mark Monahan, executive director of Ottawa Bluesfest, says Ottawans will be able to park two metres apart and listen to live music from the safety of their vehicles. 1:12

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open seven days a week for walk-ins. Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There are weekly pop-up clinics in other communities and you may also qualify for a home test.

People taking a walk along an Ottawa trail on June 16, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877 644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council let businesses reopen May 29 and is not running checkpoints at entrances during the day. It has a pop-up testing clinic Wednesday, by appointment.

For more information