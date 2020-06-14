What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 16

Recent developments:

Seven more health regions in Ontario can reopen as part of Stage 2 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday.

Quebec will allow indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people starting next week.

Applications are open for federal program to buy surplus fruits, vegetables, surplus meat and seafood.

What's happening today?

The federal government is planning to extend the CERB program, which provides $2,000 a month to Canadians whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Applications are now open for the federal government's newly renamed surplus food rescue program. The government says it wants to help avoid food waste and feed hungry people.

Several additional health regions can join Ottawa and nearly two dozen other health regions in Ontario to reopen under Stage Two guidelines starting on Friday, the province announced yesterday.

Quebec will allow indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people as of June 22. The province says this will allow people to go to the movies and small concerts again.

As of June 15, most Quebec residents will be able to go to restaurants again as the province begins to allow small indoor gatherings. Laetitia Samson, server at the Chelsea Pub, and Alex Gomez, chef at Bistro Alégria, spoke to Radio-Canada. 1:03

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 258 deaths caused by the respiratory illness, Ottawa Public Health reported Monday.

There are more than 3,200 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,650 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 52 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 31 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario entered " Stage 2 " of the province's recovery plan on June 12, allowing "circles" of up to 10 people who don't have to distance as long as they limit close contact to that group.

Non-medical masks are now mandatory for passengers riding on OC Transpo. The city has about 200,000 free disposable masks to hand out as a backup.

Mayor Jim Watson hands out a free mask to a woman at Tunney's Pasture station on June 14, 2020, one day before mask use became mandatory throughout Ottawa's transit system. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Quebec is allowing individual activities rather than focusing on stages. It too has different restrictions for different regions .

In western Quebec, people are now allowed to gather indoors in distanced groups of up to 10 people and dine in at restaurants that serve food.

Ottawa's ByWard and Parkdale markets reopen Thursday , with certain restrictions.

Ontario Parks says it's ready to begin opening some campsites starting next week , though not all services at campgrounds will open at the same time.

Kingston starts closing parts of some downtown streets next week to offer more space for businesses and pedestrians.

The City of Ottawa says its redesigned summer day camps will start July 6 .

Many OC Transpo passengers say they’re pleased with the agency’s decision to make masks mandatory, saying it makes them feel safer and protects their fellow riders. 0:50

Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with Ontario promising a fall plan for younger students by July and Quebec hoping to have students back in class full-time .

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Children in Quebec can now be one metre apart at school and day camps. Starting next week, all Quebecers can be within 1.5 metres of each other while seated at indoor venues such as theatres.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

A person wears a mask and gloves as they walk in the Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the Victoria Day long weekend, Monday, May 18, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open seven days a week for walk-ins. Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There are weekly pop-up clinics in other communities and you may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877 644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council let businesses reopen May 29 and is not running checkpoints at entrances during the day. It has a pop-up testing clinic Tuesday and Wednesday, by appointment.

For more information