What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, June 15

In western Quebec, people are now allowed to gather inside in distanced groups of up to 10 people and dine in at restaurants that serve food. Bars must remain closed.

Non-medical masks are now mandatory for passengers riding on OC Transpo buses, trains or Para Transpo vehicles.

The city has about 200,000 free disposable masks to hand out as a backup and says anyone who doesn't have a mask can still ride.

Front-door boarding is now allowed again and previously-blocked areas near the front of vehicles are open.

People can now schedule curbside pickups at six Ottawa Public Library branches. The library has also extended loan times to four weeks.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 258 deaths linked to the respiratory illness as of the latest Ottawa Public Health report.

There are nearly 3,250 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,600 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 50 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 29 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario entered " Stage 2 " of the province's recovery plan on June 12, allowing "circles" of up to 10 people who don't have to distance as long as they limit close contact to that group.

Quebec is allowing individual activities rather than focusing on stages. It too has different restrictions for different regions.

Ontario Parks says it's ready to begin opening some campsites starting next week, though not all services at campgrounds will open at the same time.

Kingston starts closing parts of some downtown streets next week to offer more space for businesses and pedestrians.

The City of Ottawa says summer day camps will start July 6 with smaller group sizes, more counsellors and restricted activities due to the coronavirus.

Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with Ontario promising a fall plan for younger students by July and Quebec hoping to have students back in class full-time .

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

Despite the province allowing "social bubbles" of as many as 10 people, Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer of health, says having contact with as few people as possible is still the best way to reduce spread of the virus.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested .

Tests are done at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Doug Manuel, a senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital, says the risk of community transmission to long-term care facilities is still "very, very high" despite the city moving into Stage 2 of its reopening plan.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

Napanee's test centre is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The COVID-19 pandemic could become a pivotal moment in conservation efforts for species at risk from Asia to Africa. And some of the changes were sparked by COVID-19's links to the wildlife trade.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it at 613-966-5500, their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

If you have no symptoms, you can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting 613-813-6864. You can also call Picton's number as a backup.

You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council planned to let businesses reopen as of May 29. Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

