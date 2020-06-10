What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, June 11

Recent developments:

On CBC's Ottawa Morning today, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches answers your questions about what Ontario's "Stage Two" reopening will mean for Ottawa.

Ontario Parks says it's ready to start opening campsites the week of June 22.

Paramedics in Renfrew County are raising concerns about the quality of personal protective equipment given to first responders.

Check out CBC's latest photo series that shows Ottawa before and after COVID-19.

What's happening today?

This morning at 8:10, Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's top doctor, speaks with CBC's Ottawa Morning, answering your questions about what the "Stage Two" reopening in Ontario will look like and sharing advice for Ottawa residents.

If you have a question for her, you can send it via email: ottawamorning@cbc.ca

Last Friday, a County of Renfrew paramedic discovered an issue with their personal protective equipment — their masks were not meant for medical use. The incident prompted testing and contact tracing and raised concerns about the quality of masks given to first responders.

Ontario Parks says it's ready to begin opening some campsites starting the week of June 22. The provincial parks service says it will provide washrooms, drinking water and trailer sanitation stations; however, laundry, group camping, picnic shelter rentals and swimming pools will remain closed for the season.

City manager Steve Kanellakos says sports fields, beaches and play structures will begin to open in the following weeks, but the city is prepared to “turn on a dime” if the number of cases begins to increase. 1:00

How many cases are there?

As of OPH's latest report on Wednesday, there have been 2,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 256 deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

There are more than 3,200 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

More than 2,500 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 50 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 27 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Ontario is in "Stage 1" of its three-stage reopening plan. Starting on Friday, Ottawa and two dozen other regions of Ontario enter " Stage 2 ." As of Friday, public pools can reopen, as can restaurant patios, salons, all shopping malls and a host of other businesses.

Ontario will also allow child-care centres across the province to reopen starting Friday , provided they adhere to strict public health measures including capacity limits, enhanced screening for symptoms and a ban on visitors

Ontario Parks campgrounds and private campgrounds can also open for RV, car camping and all other types of camping starting Friday.

In Quebec, malls, campgrounds and Airbnbs , courts and services such as dentist offices and hair salons reopened .

A staff member at Local Public Eatery at Lansdowne Park prepares new patio furniture. Patios at bars and restaurants in Ottawa can reopen Friday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The City of Ottawa says summer day camps will start July 6 with smaller group sizes, more counsellors and restricted activities due to the coronavirus.

Soccer and baseball teams in western Quebec can begin training, but players will have to continue physical distancing.

Outdoor team sports may resume in Ontario as well, if physically distanced, and for training only.

Quebec elementary schools outside Montreal are open. Schools for its older students and all Ontario schools are closed through summer.

Post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes this fall, with Ontario promising a fall plan for younger students by July and Quebec hoping to have students back in class full-time .

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Ottawa Public Health now wants people to think about how to safely do certain things and recommends people wear a fabric or non-medical mask when they can't always stay two metres from strangers, such as at a grocery store.

Public transit looks a lot different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Chang walks through what to expect when using public transit. 1:49

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested .

Tests are done at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, or at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. those same hours on weekdays.

Data analyzed by CBC News shows Ontario nursing homes have had 22 years to upgrade safety features. COVID-19 has devastated many long-term care homes that didn’t and the facilities that haven't upgraded are largely for-profit. 2:34

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

Napanee's test centre is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it at 613-966-5500, their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

If you have no symptoms, you can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting 613-813-6864. You can also call Picton's number as a backup.

You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

Outdoor sports teams in Quebec can begin practising again, but can't play competitively, and must adhere to strict health and safety guidelines. 1:56

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have symptoms. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's council planned to let businesses reopen as of May 29. Kitigan Zibi is keeping schools closed through the summer.

